  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

    Week 14

    Buccaneers vs. Lions

    12/10 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

3 Buccaneers Make ESPN's Top 100

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

ESPN believes three Buccaneers are among the top players in the league.

During the offseason, both NFL Network and Pro Football Focus released their lists of the top players in the league. On both of those lists, the Buccaneers were well-represented. Three Bucs – Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy and Jameis Winston – were listed on NFL Network’s list while McCoy, Evans and Brent Grimes were selected by Pro Football Focus as three of the best players in the league.

With the regular season less than two weeks away, ESPN has released a similar list, with three Buccaneers appearing. They have Gerald McCoy ranked as the No. 34 player in the league, followed by Mike Evans at No. 49 and Lavonte David at No. 84.

McCoy and Evans are the only Buccaneers to make all three lists. Quarterback Jameis Winston made NFL Network’s Top 100, but wasn’t listed by PFF or ESPN.

“Coach Dirk Koetter said it best in describing the Bucs’ five-time Pro-Bowler: ‘The guy who dominates practice every day is Gerald McCoy. You can’t block that guy. You think he’s offsides, [but] I’m sitting up there clicking the tape back 20 times. The guy’s got the best get-off. He’s tough to stop. He wrecks half of practice.’ McCoy has more sacks since 2013 (33.5) than any other defensive tackle,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote.

According to ESPN, the top five players in the league are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Antonio Brown, in descending order. Atlanta’s Julio Jones is the only NFC South player in the top 10. For ESPN's full list, click here.