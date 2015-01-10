3 Buccaneers Make ESPN's Top 100

With the regular season less than two weeks away, ESPN has released a similar list, with three Buccaneers appearing. They have Gerald McCoy ranked as the No. 34 player in the league, followed by Mike Evans at No. 49 and Lavonte David at No. 84.
“Coach Dirk Koetter said it best in describing the Bucs’ five-time Pro-Bowler: ‘The guy who dominates practice every day is Gerald McCoy. You can’t block that guy. You think he’s offsides, [but] I’m sitting up there clicking the tape back 20 times. The guy’s got the best get-off. He’s tough to stop. He wrecks half of practice.’ McCoy has more sacks since 2013 (33.5) than any other defensive tackle,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote.
According to ESPN, the top five players in the league are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Antonio Brown, in descending order. Atlanta’s Julio Jones is the only NFC South player in the top 10. For ESPN's full list, click here.