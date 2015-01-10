3 Buccaneers Make ESPN's Top 100

During the offseason, both NFL Network and Pro Football Focus released their lists of the top players in the league. On both of those lists, the Buccaneers were well-represented. Three Bucs – Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy and Jameis Winston – were listed on NFL Network’s list while McCoy, Evans and Brent Grimes were selected by Pro Football Focus as three of the best players in the league.



With the regular season less than two weeks away, ESPN has released a similar list, with three Buccaneers appearing. They have Gerald McCoy ranked as the No. 34 player in the league, followed by Mike Evans at No. 49 and Lavonte David at No. 84.



McCoy and Evans are the only Buccaneers to make all three lists. Quarterback Jameis Winston made NFL Network’s Top 100, but wasn’t listed by PFF or ESPN.



“Coach Dirk Koetter said it best in describing the Bucs’ five-time Pro-Bowler: ‘The guy who dominates practice every day is Gerald McCoy. You can’t block that guy. You think he’s offsides, [but] I’m sitting up there clicking the tape back 20 times. The guy’s got the best get-off. He’s tough to stop. He wrecks half of practice.’ McCoy has more sacks since 2013 (33.5) than any other defensive tackle,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote.



According to ESPN, the top five players in the league are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Antonio Brown, in descending order. Atlanta’s Julio Jones is the only NFC South player in the top 10. For ESPN's full list, click here.