3 Things We Learned from OTAs

1. The battle at wide receiver is going to be intense.

Players aren’t in pads during OTAs and there is no contact allowed, making it difficult to analyze certain position groups, particularly along the offensive and defensive lines. Pass-catchers and defensive backs, however, are able to work against each other in passing drills, making the task a little easier. Of the top performers during OTAs, at least two – Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries – are wide receivers. And with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson on the roster, the rest of the Bucs’ receivers are likely competing for the third spot. In addition to Godwin and Humphries, the Bucs have Josh Huff, Freddie Martino, Donteea Dye, Bernard Reedy, Thomas Sperbeck, Derel Walker and Bobo Wilson all vying for a roster spot .



2. The Bucs’ new-look O-Line is bigger and more physical.

Head Coach Dirk Koetter often speaks about the Bucs’ philosophy of getting the five best offensive linemen on the field, however the lineup may shake out. In order to do that this season, the Bucs had to move Ali Marpet from guard to center. The move gives the Bucs a size upgrade, with Marpet being bigger than the incumbent, Joe Hawley. It also allows the Buccaneers to move J.R. Sweezy, who missed last year with an injury, into his natural position at right guard with Demar Dotson at right tackle, Donovan Smith at left tackle and Kevin Pamphile at left guard. That move gives the Buccaneers another size upgrade, with Sweezy being bigger than Marpet. Head Coach Dirk Koetter is excited to see Sweezy finally in action, and described him as an “extremely physical player” as OTAs came to an end.



3. The rookies aren’t at full strength yet.

The Bucs were unable to have their entire rookie class out on the field during OTAs, with Jeremy McNichols and Kendell Beckwith missing all of rookie mini-camp and OTAs as they recover from injuries. McNichols has cited training camp as a potential return date while Beckwith has no timetable. Justin Evans, the team’s second-round pick, also missed some time during OTAs but was on the field for the team’s final practice on Thursday. O.J. Howard, Chris Godwin and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu were able to practice without any setbacks.