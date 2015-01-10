5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Chicago

1. QB Jameis Winston

Winston put together an impressive performance against the Bears in 2016, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns while helping Tampa Bay win, 36-10. Winston also recorded one of his best plays to date, scrambling to find Mike Evans on a deep pass in the middle of the field. In their season opener, Chicago allowed 372 passing yards, albeit to Atlanta’s high-powered offense. Look for Winston to have a big day in the first game of his third NFL season.



2. RB Jacquizz Rodgers

Doug Martin will be sidelined for three games, including this one, as he serves a suspension. The Buccaneers expect Rodgers to start in his place on Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Bears. Rodgers stepped in for Martin when he suffered an injury last year and performed well, rattling off back-to-back 100-yard games. Rodgers ultimately finished last season as Tampa Bay’s leading rusher.



3. WR DeSean Jackson

This will be Jackson’s first regular season game as a Buccaneer. It will also be the first time we see him and Mike Evans lined up together for a full four quarters. During practice, Jackson and Winston connected on countless deep balls. Tampa Bay hopes that the addition of Jackson will result in some explosive plays on gameday.



4. G J.R. Sweezy

Like Jackson, this will be Sweezy’s first regular season game as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay signed Sweezy last spring, but he was unable to play all of last year as he recovered from an injury. Sweezy will have his hands full with Chicago’s talented defensive line, which includes defensive end Akiem Hicks.



5. K Nick Folk

The Buccaneers’ kicking competition was followed closely throughout training camp, but Folk was the player who ended up winning the job. He performed well during his final two preseason games and Tampa Bay hopes he can carry that momentum into the regular season. This will be Folk’s 11th season in the NFL.