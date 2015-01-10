5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Cleveland

1. QB Jameis Winston

As far as the numbers are concerned, Winston had an excellent training camp. Head Coach Dirk Koetter estimates Winston’s completion percentage was up 10 percent in practice, and his growth was apparent in the Buccaneers’ preseason victory over the Jaguars. Winston completed 21 of 28 passes to help the Bucs down Jacksonville on the road. It will be interesting to see how long Winston plays against the Browns and if he can build on the momentum he built during camp.



2. LB Kendell Beckwith

Beckwith was inserted into the starting lineup last week and hasn’t looked back since. He had a strong performance against the Jaguars filling in for an injured Davonte Bond and stood out all week at camp. The job isn’t Beckwith’s quite yet, though. Keep an eye on Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch, who have both worked with the first-team defense over the past few weeks.



3. WR Bernard Reedy

There are several wide receivers on the edge of the roster bubble, but Reedy’s ability to contribute on special teams could help him land a spot on the 53-man roster. He was impressive returning kicks against the Jaguars and will likely handle the same responsibility against Cleveland.



4. K Nick Folk

Folk’s first game atop the depth chart didn’t exactly go as planned. He missed his only field goal attempt greater than 40 yards and had an extra point attempt blocked following a low kick. But Folk rebounded in practice this week, converting five field goals on five attempts on the skinny goal posts on the final day of training camp. Don’t be surprised to see him thrive on Saturday.



5. WR DeSean Jackson

Winston and Jackson have been playing together for a very short period of time, but their chemistry is already apparent. Winston had no problem lofting deep balls down the field for Jackson to run under and was able to connect on several. The Buccaneers’ starters won’t play much, if at all, in the final preseason game. A long touchdown from Jackson would be an excellent way for Jackson to end his preseason.