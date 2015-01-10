5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Cleveland

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Cleveland

Posted 21 minutes ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

A few players to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers take on the Browns in Week 3 of the preseason.

1. QB Jameis Winston
As far as the numbers are concerned, Winston had an excellent training camp. Head Coach Dirk Koetter estimates Winston’s completion percentage was up 10 percent in practice, and his growth was apparent in the Buccaneers’ preseason victory over the Jaguars. Winston completed 21 of 28 passes to help the Bucs down Jacksonville on the road. It will be interesting to see how long Winston plays against the Browns and if he can build on the momentum he built during camp.

2. LB Kendell Beckwith
Beckwith was inserted into the starting lineup last week and hasn’t looked back since. He had a strong performance against the Jaguars filling in for an injured Davonte Bond and stood out all week at camp. The job isn’t Beckwith’s quite yet, though. Keep an eye on Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch, who have both worked with the first-team defense over the past few weeks.

3. WR Bernard Reedy
There are several wide receivers on the edge of the roster bubble, but Reedy’s ability to contribute on special teams could help him land a spot on the 53-man roster. He was impressive returning kicks against the Jaguars and will likely handle the same responsibility against Cleveland.

4. K Nick Folk
Folk’s first game atop the depth chart didn’t exactly go as planned. He missed his only field goal attempt greater than 40 yards and had an extra point attempt blocked following a low kick. But Folk rebounded in practice this week, converting five field goals on five attempts on the skinny goal posts on the final day of training camp. Don’t be surprised to see him thrive on Saturday.

5. WR DeSean Jackson
Winston and Jackson have been playing together for a very short period of time, but their chemistry is already apparent. Winston had no problem lofting deep balls down the field for Jackson to run under and was able to connect on several. The Buccaneers’ starters won’t play much, if at all, in the final preseason game. A long touchdown from Jackson would be an excellent way for Jackson to end his preseason.