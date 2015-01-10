Up Next
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
News

5 Standout from Training Camp, 2017

Posted 26 minutes ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

A few players who impressed during the Buccaneers' training camp practices.

1. DT Gerald McCoy
When Sundays roll around, Gerald McCoy is one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the league. The Buccaneers’ offensive linemen got a first-hand look at why McCoy is a five-time Pro Bowl selection during training camp. Head Coach Dirk Koetter described McCoy by saying that he can “ruin practice.” There were several days during camp where he did just that. McCoy was particularly impressive working against the Buccaneers’ starting right guard, J.R. Sweezy.

2. WR DeSean Jackson
Jackson’s transition to a new team has been seamless, to say the least. The veteran arrived in Tampa Bay this spring as a free agent and has lived up to his billing as one of the NFL’s top deep threats. Jackson connected with Jameis Winston on several deep balls during camp and appears to be gelling nicely with his running mate at wide receiver, Mike Evans.

3. WR Chris Godwin
Several Buccaneers performed well during the offseason program and in training camp, but few turned as many heads as Godwin. The rookie was a step ahead of the learning curve since arriving in Tampa Bay and performed well when he got an opportunity to work with the Buccaneers’ first-team offense. Don’t be surprised to see Godwin in the end zone a half-dozen times or more in 2017.

4. LB Kwon Alexander
In each of his three training camps, Alexander has taken a significant step in his development. As a rookie, he performed well enough to earn a starting spot and last year, he grew into an irreplaceable piece of the Buccaneers’ defense. Alexander had a strong training camp and has established himself as a team leader. Even when unable to practice, Alexander has a script in his hands and was coaching up his teammates.

5. QB Jameis Winston
From the eye test, Winston was definitely better this year than he was in his first two training camps. The numbers support that observation. Koetter said that Winston completed an extra 10 percent of his passes during camp. That’s a huge number considering how many balls he threw over the course of the month. Expect big things from No. 3 in 2017.