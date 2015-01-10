5 Standouts from Buccaneers Mini-Camp

1. WR Chris Godwin

Through each phase of offseason workouts, Godwin has been one of the Buccaneers’ top performer. He came on strong during rookie mini-camp and carried that momentum through OTAs and into this past week’s mini-camp practices. He has been working mostly with the second-team offense, but could see time with the starters when training camp kicks off.



2. RB Charles Sims

Two years ago, Sims and Doug Martin both exceeded 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, helping the Buccaneers finish No. 5 in the NFL in total offense. With both players battling injuries last season, the Bucs’ offense was clearly not the same. Sims thrives in the passing game and put together an impressive performance during mini-camp, including hauling in a handful of deep passes.



3. CB Vernon Hargreaves

The Buccaneers want Hargreaves to create more splash plays this season and if mini-camp is any indication, he’ll have no problem fulfilling the team’s desires. Hargreaves created several turnovers during OTAs and was active in breaking up passes during mini-camp. With one year of experience under his belt, Hargreaves said the game appears to be slowing down for him.



4. WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson missed some time during OTAs, but was at each of the Buccaneers’ three mini-camp practices. His big-play ability was on full display, catching several deep passes from Jameis Winston, including a 43-yard bomb to start seven-on-seven drills during the team’s first mini-camp practice.



5. K Roberto Aguayo

Aguayo will enter training camp battling Nick Folk for the starting kicker job, but did all he could to retain his spot during mini-camp. During the first day of practice, Aguayo connected on all five of his kicks. On Thursday, Head Coach Dirk Koetter promised the Buccaneers that practice would end early if both Aguayo and Folk hit their two field goal attempts and both players were successful.