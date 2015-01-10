5 Standouts from Buccaneers Mini-Camp

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

5 Standouts from Buccaneers Mini-Camp

Posted 4 hours ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

A few players who impressed during the Buccaneers' mini-camp practices.

1. WR Chris Godwin
Through each phase of offseason workouts, Godwin has been one of the Buccaneers’ top performer. He came on strong during rookie mini-camp and carried that momentum through OTAs and into this past week’s mini-camp practices. He has been working mostly with the second-team offense, but could see time with the starters when training camp kicks off.

2. RB Charles Sims
Two years ago, Sims and Doug Martin both exceeded 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, helping the Buccaneers finish No. 5 in the NFL in total offense. With both players battling injuries last season, the Bucs’ offense was clearly not the same. Sims thrives in the passing game and put together an impressive performance during mini-camp, including hauling in a handful of deep passes.

3. CB Vernon Hargreaves
The Buccaneers want Hargreaves to create more splash plays this season and if mini-camp is any indication, he’ll have no problem fulfilling the team’s desires. Hargreaves created several turnovers during OTAs and was active in breaking up passes during mini-camp. With one year of experience under his belt, Hargreaves said the game appears to be slowing down for him.

4. WR DeSean Jackson
Jackson missed some time during OTAs, but was at each of the Buccaneers’ three mini-camp practices. His big-play ability was on full display, catching several deep passes from Jameis Winston, including a 43-yard bomb to start seven-on-seven drills during the team’s first mini-camp practice.  

5. K Roberto Aguayo
Aguayo will enter training camp battling Nick Folk for the starting kicker job, but did all he could to retain his spot during mini-camp. During the first day of practice, Aguayo connected on all five of his kicks. On Thursday, Head Coach Dirk Koetter promised the Buccaneers that practice would end early if both Aguayo and Folk hit their two field goal attempts and both players were successful.