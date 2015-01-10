5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Bears

1. WR Mike Evans

It shouldn’t be surprising that Evans was the Buccaneers’ leading receiver on Sunday. The Bucs’ Pro Bowl receiver caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. He had more than twice as many receiving yards as any other Buccaneer, caught the Bucs’ only touchdown pass of the game and led the team in receptions. Evans was targeted nine times throughout the game.



2. CB Robert McClain

McClain has quickly catapulted himself from a player fighting for a role to a key contributor on defense. Throughout training camp, he battled with Jude Adjei-Barimah and Javien Elliott for the starting nickel corner spot. On Sunday, McClain was the only player of those three to suit up. McClain picked off Mike Glennon and returned the interception 47 yards for a score, which was the only defensive touchdown of the game. He also had two tackles and a pass defensed.



3. LB Lavonte David

David was the Buccaneers’ leading tackler against the Bears, picking up nine stops. Of his nine tackles, eight were solo. David also recovered a fumble – one of four turnovers for Tampa Bay – and had a tackle for a loss. Chris Conte finished second on the team with seven tackles, followed by Brent Grimes with six.



4. LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander left the game early with an injury, but his presence was still felt. He recorded an interception in the first quarter while Chicago was deep in Tampa Bay territory and also had a solo tackle before exiting the game. Alexander had missed time at the end of the preseason recovering from an injury, but tried to give it a go against Chicago.



5. DT Gerald McCoy

Sometimes the stat sheet doesn’t truly reflect how dominant McCoy is. He only had three tackles, one of which was for a loss, but recorded four quarterback hits. To put that number into perspective, the entire Buccaneers’ defense recorded eight quarterback hits, with McCoy’s four included. Chicago recorded six quarterback hits on the day.