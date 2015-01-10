5 Standouts from the Buccaneers' Preseason

1. QB Jameis Winston

Winston threw for 495 yards during the preseason, the fifth-most of any quarterback in the league. Furthermore, none of the four players who finished ahead of him expect to start when the regular season opens up. Winston completed 68.1 percent of his passes, connecting on 47 of 69 throws. Head Coach Dirk Koetter estimated that Winston’s completion percentage was up about 10 percent year-over-year.



2. DB Ryan Smith

Smith had his ups and downs during the preseason, but his growth was apparent. Smith worked with both the starters and reserves during the preseason and showed improvement during each and every game. He finished the preseason with 19 tackles, which were the most of any player on the team and No. 10 in the league. According to NFL.com, Smith led all cornerbacks in tackles during the preseason. Four players listed as “defensive backs” finished ahead of him.



3. P Bryan Anger

There’s a reason why NFL.com’s Gil Brandt selected Anger as the sixth-best punter of all-time. Anger is the only punter on the Buccaneers’ roster, so he took every rep during training camp and during the preseason. He regularly pinned opposing offenses inside their 10-yard line, sometimes inside the five. Anger dropped 11 kicks inside the 20, the second-most of any player in the league.



4. WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has been one of the most impressive Buccaneers throughout the entire offseason, not just the preseason. He thrived during OTAs and mini-camp and carried that momentum into training camp, where he saw time working with the first-team offense. Godwin caught seven passes for 100 yards during the preseason. The only other player with more receiving yards was Mike Evans.



5. RB Peyton Barber

The Buccaneers are fairly certain that Doug Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims will be their top three running backs this season, but after that there are several players who could find themselves on the 53-man roster. Barber was the Buccaneers’ leading rusher in the preseason, picking up 92 yards on 28 carries. Jeremy McNichols was the only other Tampa Bay running back to carry the ball more than 20 times, picking up 79 yards on 24 carries. Both players averaged 3.3 yards per attempt.