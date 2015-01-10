5 Takeaways from OTAs, June 1

1. Chris Godwin had a day.

Just hours after signing his rookie contract, Godwin was one of the more impressive players during practice. Godwin had a few eye-catching plays, despite the fact that contact is forbidden during OTAs and players are practicing in shorts and t-shirts. Interestingly, the Buccaneers appear to be experimenting with Godwin as a potential kickoff returner, too. He was part of a group that also included Ryan Smith and Josh Huff. Godwin got work as a gunner on the punt team as well.



2. Brent Grimes was back at practice.

Grimes was not in attendance for last week’s practices but returned to the field on Thursday. He jumped in with the defensive backs for a handful of drills but also spent time working off on the side of the field. Vernon Hargreaves and Jude Adjei-Barimah were unable to practice on Thursday, which gave Smith an opportunity to work with the first-team defense.



3. Ryan Fitzpatrick is picking up the system.

Despite arriving in Tampa less than a month ago, Fitzpatrick appears to be acclimating with the Buccaneers’ offense quickly. He had a consistent day at practice on Thursday, but understandably has a long way to go before he’s digested the team’s entire playbook. Fitzpatrick is one of four quarterbacks at OTAs, along with Jameis Winston, Ryan Griffin and Sefo Liufau.



4. Devante Bond is taking advantage of his opportunity.

With draft pick Kendell Beckwith sidelined for the immediate future, Bond has stepped in as a starter as the Bucs' strong side outside linebacker and has capitalized on his opportunity thus far. Bond, who also spent time working on the inside on Thursday with Kwon Alexander limited, has impressed Head Coach Dirk Koetter with his blitzing ability. "Really good, really good," Koetter said when asked how Bond has been performing in OTAs.



5. Thursday was Jameis Winston's best day so far.

For a player who preaches the philisophy of getting a little bit better each and every day, Winston would be happy to hear Koetter say that Thursday was his best practice so far during OTAs. The comment builds off of what Winston's quarterback coach, Mike Bajakian, said a few weeks back when he told reporters that Winston was heading into OTAs a little bit better than he was at this time a year ago.