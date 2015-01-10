Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    11/19 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

    Week 14

    Buccaneers vs. Lions

    12/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    Week 15

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    12/18 8:30 pm ET
Buccaneers Injury Report, September 13

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

A look at Wednesday's injury report.

One small benefit of having a Bye Week during the first week of the regular season: the Buccaneers head into their opener much healthier than their opponent. Just one player - linebacker Devante Bond - was listed on the Buccaneers' injury report on Wednesday. He was able to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. The Bears had seven players listed on their injury report, including two who were unable to practice.

BUCCANEERS
LB Devante Bond (hamstring) - limited

BEARS
S Adrian Amos (non-injury) - did not participate
RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) - limited
CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) - limited
S Deon Bush (hamstring) - limited
RB Benny Cunningham (ankle) - did not participate
LB Christian Jones (back) - limited
G Kyle Long (ankle) - limited
WR Markus Wheaton (finger) - limited

