Buccaneers Injury Report, September 13

One small benefit of having a Bye Week during the first week of the regular season: the Buccaneers head into their opener much healthier than their opponent. Just one player - linebacker Devante Bond - was listed on the Buccaneers' injury report on Wednesday. He was able to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. The Bears had seven players listed on their injury report, including two who were unable to practice.
BUCCANEERS
LB Devante Bond (hamstring) - limited
BEARS
S Adrian Amos (non-injury) - did not participate
RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) - limited
CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) - limited
S Deon Bush (hamstring) - limited
RB Benny Cunningham (ankle) - did not participate
LB Christian Jones (back) - limited
G Kyle Long (ankle) - limited
WR Markus Wheaton (finger) - limited
