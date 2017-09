Buccaneers Injury Report, September 13

One small benefit of having a Bye Week during the first week of the regular season: the Buccaneers head into their opener much healthier than their opponent. Just one player - linebacker Devante Bond - was listed on the Buccaneers' injury report on Wednesday. He was able to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. The Bears had seven players listed on their injury report, including two who were unable to practice.LB Devante Bond (hamstring) - limitedS Adrian Amos (non-injury) - did not participateRB Jordan Howard (shoulder) - limitedCB Prince Amukamara (ankle) - limitedS Deon Bush (hamstring) - limitedRB Benny Cunningham (ankle) - did not participateLB Christian Jones (back) - limitedG Kyle Long (ankle) - limitedWR Markus Wheaton (finger) - limitedFor more information, click HERE