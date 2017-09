Buccaneers Injury Report, September 20

After their first game of the season, six Buccaneers find themselves on the team's injury report. Three Buccaneers - linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker and defensive end Jacquies Smith - were unable to practice on Wednesday. Brent Grimes was able to go, but was limited. No Vikings were held out of practice, but five players were included on their injury report, including quarterback Sam Bradford.LB Devante Bond (knee) - fullDT Chris Baker (illness) - did not participateLB Kwon Alexander (hamstring) - did not participateCB Brent Grimes (shoulder) - limitedDT Gerald McCoy (ankle) - did not participateDE Jacquies Smith (illness) - did not participateLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - limitedQB Sam Bradford (knee) - limitedCB Mackensie Alexnader (wrist) - fullC Pat Elfein (ankle) - fullCB Xavier Rhodes (hip) - fullFor more information, click HERE