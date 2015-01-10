Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

  • Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Panthers

News

Buccaneers Injury Report, September 20

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

A look at Wednesday's injury report.

After their first game of the season, six Buccaneers find themselves on the team's injury report. Three Buccaneers - linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker and defensive end Jacquies Smith - were unable to practice on Wednesday. Brent Grimes was able to go, but was limited. No Vikings were held out of practice, but five players were included on their injury report, including quarterback Sam Bradford.

BUCCANEERS
LB Devante Bond (knee) - full
DT Chris Baker (illness) - did not participate
LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring) - did not participate
CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) - did not participate
DE Jacquies Smith (illness) - did not participate

VIKINGS
LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - limited
QB Sam Bradford (knee) - limited
CB Mackensie Alexnader (wrist) - full
C Pat Elfein (ankle) - full
CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) - full

For more information, click HERE.