Buccaneers' Offense Ranked in NFL's Top 10

As it stands, the Buccaneers are set to have one of the best offenses in the league this season, according to NFL.com. Around the NFL writer Chris Wesseling broke down his top ten offenses for the 2017 season, with the Buccaneers coming in at No. 10.



New England and Pittsburgh occupied Wesseling’s top two spots, in that order, while Atlanta came in at No. 3. With New Orleans clocking in at No. 6, three teams from the NFC South were represented in Wesseling’s top ten.



Tampa Bay finished the 2016 as the No. 18 team in the league in terms of scoring offense and No. 18 in yards per game, but the team’s offseason acquisitions have analysts feeling optimistic about this upcoming season.



The Bucs signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who will serve as an additional target for Jameis Winston alongside Mike Evans. The Buccaneers also landed a player unanimously considered to be the top tight end in this year’s draft when they selected O.J. Howard No. 19 overall.



Howard wasn’t the only offensive player selected in the draft, either. The Bucs used three of their first five picks on offensive players, taking Howard in the first round, wide receiver Chris Godwin in the third round and running back Jeremy McNichols in the fifth.



As the Buccaneers’ offense gains steam, the entire Bucs team finds themselves rising through the ranks. In NFL.com’s latest power rankings, the Bucs were the No. 9 team in the league. NFL.com has also predicted that the Buccaneers are poised to make the playoffs this season.



