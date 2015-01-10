Buccaneers' Offense Ranked in NFL's Top 10

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Buccaneers' Offense Ranked in NFL's Top 10

Posted 40 minutes ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

The Buccaneers are set to have one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, according to NFL.com.

As it stands, the Buccaneers are set to have one of the best offenses in the league this season, according to NFL.com. Around the NFL writer Chris Wesseling broke down his top ten offenses for the 2017 season, with the Buccaneers coming in at No. 10.

READ: WHICH BUCS WILL MAKE NFL'S TOP 100?

New England and Pittsburgh occupied Wesseling’s top two spots, in that order, while Atlanta came in at No. 3. With New Orleans clocking in at No. 6, three teams from the NFC South were represented in Wesseling’s top ten.

Tampa Bay finished the 2016 as the No. 18 team in the league in terms of scoring offense and No. 18 in yards per game, but the team’s offseason acquisitions have analysts feeling optimistic about this upcoming season.

The Bucs signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who will serve as an additional target for Jameis Winston alongside Mike Evans. The Buccaneers also landed a player unanimously considered to be the top tight end in this year’s draft when they selected O.J. Howard No. 19 overall.

Howard wasn’t the only offensive player selected in the draft, either. The Bucs used three of their first five picks on offensive players, taking Howard in the first round, wide receiver Chris Godwin in the third round and running back Jeremy McNichols in the fifth.

MORE: NFL.COM PREDICTS PLAYOFFS FOR BUCS

As the Buccaneers’ offense gains steam, the entire Bucs team finds themselves rising through the ranks. In NFL.com’s latest power rankings, the Bucs were the No. 9 team in the league. NFL.com has also predicted that the Buccaneers are poised to make the playoffs this season.

For Wesseling’s full top ten, click HERE

Trending News