  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

  • Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Panthers

  • Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Saints

Buccaneers vs. Patriots Sold Out

Posted 45 minutes ago

The Buccaneers' game against the Patriots has been sold out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that their October 5 game against the New England Patriots is sold out. The team also previously declared the October 1 game against the New York Giants as a sellout. Single game tickets remain available for the remainder of the team’s home schedule, including games against the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football) and New Orleans Saints, in addition to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

The primetime Thursday Night Football game against the Patriots will also serve as the team’s Ring of Honor game where late Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer will be honored. Glazer will become the 10th member of the prestigious club, joining Hall of Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, Head Coach John McKay, Pro Bowl tight end Jimmie Giles, All-Pro tackle Paul Gruber, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, All-Pro fullback Mike Alstott, quarterback Doug Williams and nine-time Pro Bowler John Lynch.

“Thursday night’s game against the Patriots will be a special night for our entire organization as we honor Mr. Glazer and celebrate the immense impact he left on our community,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “The sellouts we have announced for these next two home games is another example of the passion that our fans feel for our team and the start of this season. It is very exciting to see our community so eager to come out to Raymond James Stadium to support our players and coaches.”

The Buccaneers offer group ticket packages for groups of 10 or more at a wide variety of price points. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-BUCS (2827) or visit Buccaneers.com.