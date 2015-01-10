Bucs Bigger, More Versatile Along D-Line

READ: BUCS' OFFENSE RANKED IN TOP 10
“We feel that we have to get bigger to be able to defend the run,” Smith said. “The first thing that you have to do is get people in passing situations. This is a passing league, but when people can line up and run the ball on you you’re never going to get in the favorable third-down situations.
Both Baker and Tu’ikolovatu are well over 300 pounds. Baker is listed at 335 pounds while Tu’ikolovatu is 320 pounds. But despite their size, Smith believes both players can be every-down players.
VIEW: TOP 10 DRAFT STEALS IN BUCS HISTORY
“We don’t think that they’re guys that are only going to play on first and second-down even though they’re 300-plus pounds,” Smith said. “I think Stevie could move out and play some five technique. We know that Baker can, he did it in Washington. Again, we’re trying to get into a situation where we have as much flexibility as we possibly can with the guys that are dressed out on defense."
The Buccaneers have a handful of versatile defensive linemen, including Baker, who was a 3-4 defensive end in Washington, and Robert Ayers, who lines up at both end and tackle. Baker is expected to “start” alongside Gerald McCoy on the inside, but Smith expects more than a dozen Buccaneers to contribute this season.