DeSean Jackson NFL's No. 2 Homerun Threat

If there was a void in the Bucs’ passing game, the team addressed it this offseason. The team’s acquisition of free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson drew rave reviews, and the move seemed that much better after the team landed tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft.
According to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, Jackson was the second-fastest player in the league a year ago, helping him earn a reputation as one of the best deep threats in the league. Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier agrees, listing Jackson as the NFL’s No. 2 “homerun threat.”
“But the receptions themselves don't tell the whole story. Jackson drew five pass-interference penalties for 169 yards last season, according to Football Outsiders. So tack five more big plays (including fouls that netted 46 and 50 yards) onto Jackson's numbers.”
Defenses will now face the unsavory decision of which player to double-team – Jackson or Evans. At 6-foot-6, Howard may also require an extra body, especially in the red zone. Given the status of the Buccaneers’ offense, Jackson’s reputation as a productive deep threat appears to be safe.
Coming in at No. 1 was Atlanta's Julio Jones. Indianapolis' T.Y. Hilton was third, followed by New York's Odell Beckham.