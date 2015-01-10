Up Next
  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
DeSean Jackson NFL's No. 2 Homerun Threat

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

Jackson is the second-best big-play receiver in the league, according to Bleacher Report.

Few players were better than Mike Evans at finding the end zone in 2016. He scored 12 touchdowns, which were the second-most of any wide receiver in the league. But Evans isn’t the prototypical deep threat that many offenses desire.

READ: JACKSON, WINSTON DEVELOPING CHEMISTRY

If there was a void in the Bucs’ passing game, the team addressed it this offseason. The team’s acquisition of free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson drew rave reviews, and the move seemed that much better after the team landed tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft.

According to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, Jackson was the second-fastest player in the league a year ago, helping him earn a reputation as one of the best deep threats in the league. Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier agrees, listing Jackson as the NFL’s No. 2 “homerun threat.”

“DeSean Jackson led the NFL last season with 17.9 yards per reception,” Tanier wrote. “It was the third time he led the league and the fifth time he averaged more than 17 yards per catch. He recorded four 50-plus-yard receptions: three long bombs and a catch-and-run against the Bears. Jackson has now caught 57 passes of 40-plus yards in his career.

“But the receptions themselves don't tell the whole story. Jackson drew five pass-interference penalties for 169 yards last season, according to Football Outsiders. So tack five more big plays (including fouls that netted 46 and 50 yards) onto Jackson's numbers.”

NEWS: RING OF HONOR INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED

Defenses will now face the unsavory decision of which player to double-team – Jackson or Evans. At 6-foot-6, Howard may also require an extra body, especially in the red zone. Given the status of the Buccaneers’ offense, Jackson’s reputation as a productive deep threat appears to be safe. 

Trending News