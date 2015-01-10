Up Next
News

Evans, Jackson Among NFL's Top "Skill-Set Poster Boys"

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson are among the best in business, according to The Ringer.

Earlier this week, The Ringer released an interesting list of the top “skill-set poster boys” in the NFL. In essence, they break down some of the top players by their tangible skills, not just by their stats or positions.

Two Buccaneers made The Ringer’s list, and both play the same position: wide receiver. Mike Evans was listed as the best contended pass-catcher in the NFL while DeSean Jackson was The Ringer’s best deep-ball tracker.

“Evans isn’t the type to consistently cut and fake his way into generating separation like (Pittsburgh’s Antonio) Brown does,” Danny Kelly wrote. “With a 6-foot-4 frame, incredible leaping ability, and a wily pushoff delivered at precisely the right time, the Tampa Bay pass-catcher doesn’t need to be. What Evans has is savvy: in positioning to extend at the right moment and in creating just enough space to secure a pass at the exact instant that the ball arrives.”

Jackson has developed a reputation as one of the NFL’s top deep threats, so it’s not surprise he made The Ringer’s list for such.

“Jackson has long been the NFL’s premier deep threat, registering a league-high 579 receiving yards with three touchdowns on deep pass attempts (20-plus air yards) last season," Kelly added. "But it’s not just his pure speed that makes him so dangerous downfield. It’s his ability to run that fast, track the ball in the air, and come down with it smoothly that truly sets him apart.”

Evans and Jackson have played just two games together and will make their regular season debut on September 10th when the Buccaneers take on the Dolphins in Week 1. To read The Ringer's full list, click HERE.