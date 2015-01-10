Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Bears

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

Quickly recapping the first half of the Buccaneers' game against the Bears.

The Buccaneers' 2017 regular season is off to a fast start. The team heads into halftime leading the Bears, 26-0, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tampa Bay has found the end zone three times, twice on offense and once on defense. Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter and Jacquizz Rodgers punched in a one-yard touchdown run in the second. Rodgers got the start while Doug Martin serves the final three games of his suspension.

With the first half coming to an end, the Buccaneers added a defensive touchdown with Robert McClain picked off Mike Glennon and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. McClain has been playing in the slot with Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes lined up on the outside.

Noah Spence picked up sack No. 6.5, for his career, taking down Glennon and forcing a fumble which was recovered by Lavonte David. Of Spence's 6.5 career sacks, three were forced fumbled. The Bears will start on offense in the second half.