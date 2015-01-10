How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears





The Buccaneers are set to take on the Bears in the second week of the regular at 1:00 p.m., with the game being available in several major markets throughout Florida. The game will be broadcast by FOX in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tallahassee. It will also be broadcast in several markets throughout the Southeast and in parts of Illinois. For those living outside the broadcast zones, Buccaneers.com will be streaming a live radio play-by-play. Below is more information on how to watch Sunday's game.*NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, and Super Bowl game broadcasts. Access to these games is available within NFL Game Pass on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives after such games have aired on broadcast television. Sunday morning and afternoon games (9:30am ET, 1pm ET & 4pm ET) are available at the conclusion of all Sunday 4pm ET games, and Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday and Saturday NFL games are available following the conclusion of the applicable game telecast.