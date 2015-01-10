Lavonte David Quietly Thriving at Camp

David’s low numbers could be a result of a few different things. Kwon Alexander had a breakout year in 2016, leading the NFL in solo tackles. There simply could not be enough tackles to go around. It’s also possible that David just didn’t have his best year.
Whatever the case is, David’s currently playing at the level that the Buccaneers’ coaches have come to expect. He is one of the best linebackers in the league in coverage, and Koetter spoke highly of David’s prowess as a blitzer.
Should David return to form in 2017, the Buccaneers’ defense has the potential to accomplish great things. David, along with Gerald McCoy and Brent Grimes, were selected to various top 100 lists during the offseason. Alexander was on the cusp, while Noah Spence and Vernon Hargreaves look to build on successful rookie campaigns.
It’s unlikely we’ll see David in action before the preseason wraps up. Based on what Koetter has said, it will be excited to see David open the regular season in his hometown of Miami when Tampa Bay travels to take on the Dolphins.