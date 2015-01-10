Up Next
  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
NFL.com Predicts Playoffs for Buccaneers

Posted 1 hour ago

Joe Kania Buccaneers.com

The Buccaneers are set to make a run at the postseason, according to NFL.com.

The stage is being set for what many believe will be an exciting year in Tampa Bay. After the Buccaneers’ selection of O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft, NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison listed Tampa Bay as the No. 9 team in the league in their power rankings.

Harrison’s colleague, Adam Schein, has similar expectations for the Bucs. In a column on NFL.com, Schein declares that the Buccaneers are headed for the playoffs this season.

“Tampa Bay was my sleeper pick last year,” Schein wrote. “Now, the secret is out. After improving the win total by three and barely missing the playoffs in 2016, the Bucs are poised to break through this fall.”

Should the Bucs make the postseason, it would be their first trip to the playoffs since 2007.

“With (Desean) Jackson, (O.J.) Howard and Chris Godwin joining Pro Bowler Mike Evans and the underrated Cameron Brate in the passing game, Jameis Winston will emerge as a legit star in Year 3,” Schein added. “Nick Folk giving Roberto Aguayo competition will help focus and straighten out the kicking game for close contests. The defense is solid, especially with Gerald McCoy as a man on a mission. These Buccaneers are ready for prime time -- which is why it's so great that we'll get an early look at them on ‘Hard Knocks.’”

Schein’s piece also included the prediction that the Saints would finish last in the NFC South and that the Falcons remain the front-runners in the division. For his complete article, click HERE.

