NFL.com Predicts Playoffs for Buccaneers

The stage is being set for what many believe will be an exciting year in Tampa Bay. After the Buccaneers’ selection of O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft, NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison listed Tampa Bay as the No. 9 team in the league in their power rankings.



Harrison’s colleague, Adam Schein, has similar expectations for the Bucs. In a column on NFL.com, Schein declares that the Buccaneers are headed for the playoffs this season.



“Tampa Bay was my sleeper pick last year,” Schein wrote. “Now, the secret is out. After improving the win total by three and barely missing the playoffs in 2016, the Bucs are poised to break through this fall.”



Should the Bucs make the postseason, it would be their first trip to the playoffs since 2007.



“With (Desean) Jackson, (O.J.) Howard and Chris Godwin joining Pro Bowler Mike Evans and the underrated Cameron Brate in the passing game, Jameis Winston will emerge as a legit star in Year 3,” Schein added. “Nick Folk giving Roberto Aguayo competition will help focus and straighten out the kicking game for close contests. The defense is solid, especially with Gerald McCoy as a man on a mission. These Buccaneers are ready for prime time -- which is why it's so great that we'll get an early look at them on ‘Hard Knocks.’”



Schein’s piece also included the prediction that the Saints would finish last in the NFC South and that the Falcons remain the front-runners in the division. For his complete article, click HERE.