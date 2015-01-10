Week 2 Expert Picks: Buccaneers-Bears

The Buccaneers are set to take the field for their season opener against the Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. If media members from around the country are correct in their predictions, it will be Tampa Bay's first win of the year, too. Eight sources were polled, all major outlets. All eight sources predict that the Buccaneers will defeat the Bears in Week 2. Below is a look at this week's complete picks. The Bears fell in their season opener, 23-17, in Week 1.
NFL.com, Elliott Harrison
- Buccaneers ESPN.com, Consensus
- Buccaneers ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio
- BuccaneersUSA Today, Consensus
- Buccaneers SBNation.com, Consensus
- Buccaneers CBSSports.com, Consensus
- Buccaneers FoxSports.com, Consensus
- Buccaneers Microsoft Cortana
- Buccaneers