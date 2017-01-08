What We Learned from Offseason Workouts

1. The Bucs may have found their five-best offensive linemen.

Asking a player, particularly a young one, to switch positions can be a difficult task to take on. But Ali Marpet is used to it, having switched from tackle in college to guard in the NFL. The reasoning behind moving Marpet from guard to center was simple: Tampa Bay wanted to find a way to have Marpet, J.R. Sweezy and Kevin Pamphile all on the field at the same time. By moving Marpet to center, the Bucs were able to have Sweezy step in at right guard and Pamphile at left guard. Should all three come out of training camp healthy, they should be starting come Week 1.



VIEW: TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE



2. Doug Martin is full steam ahead.

Martin has proven that when he’s fully healthy, he’s one of the best running backs in the league. He is just two years removed from nearly winning the NFL’s rushing title and despite a rocky finish to 2016, the Bucs’ starting running back looked sharp during OTAs and mini-camp. “He’s definitely in fantastic shape,” Head Coach Dirk Koetter said. “He does look quick.” Behind Martin, the Buccaneers finished with the NFL’s No. 5 offense in 2015.



3. Rookies hope to be a go for training camp.

The Buccaneers picked up six rookies in this year’s NFL Draft, but two have yet to take the field. Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Kendell Beckwith both missed spring workouts while recovering from injuries. No official timetables have been set for either player to return, but it appears that McNichols could be ready for training camp. Beckwith, who is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in college, hopes to be on the field when camp starts, but the likelihood of that happening is unknown.



READ: BUCS' OFFSEASON AMONG NFL'S BEST



4. The Bucs are emphasizing production in the red zone.

Koetter said that the Buccaneers have increased their red zone goal from scoring touchdowns on 50 percent of their drives in 2016 to scoring touchdowns on 60 percent this season. With the pieces Tampa Bay added this offseason, that goal might be attainable. The Buccaneers’ tight ends thrived in the red zone during spring workouts, with Cam Brate and O.J. Howard each having their moments.