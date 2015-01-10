Up Next
  Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins
Week 1

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears
Week 2

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings
Week 3

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants
Week 4

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots
Week 5

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals
Week 6

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills
Week 7

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Week 8

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints
Week 9

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets
Week 10

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons
Week 12

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers
Week 13

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
  Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions
Week 14

    Week 14

    Buccaneers vs. Lions

    12/10 1:00 pm ET
  Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Week 15

    Week 15

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    12/18 8:30 pm ET
News

Buccaneers Add Will Clarke to D-Line

Posted 45 minutes ago

Scott Smith Senior Writer/Editor

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay signed former Bengals DE Will Clarke, who previously played for Bucs' DL Coach Jay Hayes, and waived DT Channing Ward.

Demonstrating once again that the term "final cuts" is a misnomer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to shape their regular-season roster on Tuesday, three days after the league-wide cut to 53. In this case, the Buccaneers tweaked their defensive line depth, signing fourth-year defensive end Will Clarke and releasing second-year defensive tackle Channing Ward.

Tampa Bay's defensive line coach, Jay Hayes, is familiar with Clarke having coached him for two seasons (2014-15) in Cincinnati. Clarke was the Bengals' third-round pick in 2014, selected 88th overall. Last year, he was a rotational end for Cincinnati, playing in all 16 games and contributing 4.0 sacks, 15 tackles and one pass defensed.

Overall, in three seasons with the Bengals, Clarke appeared in 35 games and recorded 4.5 sacks, 22 tackles and two passes defensed. He went to training camp with Cincinnati again this summer but was waived during the aforementioned cuts on Saturday.

Clarke (6-6, 275) played his college ball at West Virginia, starting 34 of the 41 games in which he played over four seasons. That included 22 starts at end and another 12 on the inside. His Mountaineers career totals included 9.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss and seven passes defensed.

Ward made the Bucs' roster as an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi in 2016, appearing in five games with one start and recording five tackles. He once again survived the initial cut to 53 this summer before Tuesday's maneuvers.