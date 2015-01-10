Bucs Add CB Rivers to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a pair of changes to their practice squad on Tuesday, but they didn't change the overall makeup of that 11-man crew. Instead, the team signed one undrafted rookie cornerback and released another, adding former Green Bay Packer David Rivers and releasing Jonathan Moxey.



Rivers (6-0, 185) played his college football at Youngstown State before signing with the Packers following the 2017 NFL Draft. Green Bay released Rivers in June after an injury had kept him off the field for most of the team's spring practices. Rivers did get to go to an NFL training camp, however, as he was picked up by the New York Jets in late July. He appeared in three of the Jets' four preseason games, contributing two tackles and two passes defensed.



Moxey signed with the Buccaneers this past spring out of Boise State. He was released in the league-wide roster cuts to 53 in early September but then immediately re-signed to the practice squad.