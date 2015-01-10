Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    11/19 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

    Week 14

    Buccaneers vs. Lions

    12/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    Week 15

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    12/18 8:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Panthers

    Week 16

    Buccaneers at Panthers

    12/24 1:00 pm ET
News

Bucs Add CB Rivers to Practice Squad

Posted 1 hour ago

Scott Smith Senior Writer/Editor

The Bucs switched out one of their 11 practice squad spots on Tuesday, signing rookie CB David Rivers and releasing rookie CB Jonathan Moxey.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a pair of changes to their practice squad on Tuesday, but they didn't change the overall makeup of that 11-man crew. Instead, the team signed one undrafted rookie cornerback and released another, adding former Green Bay Packer David Rivers and releasing Jonathan Moxey.

Rivers (6-0, 185) played his college football at Youngstown State before signing with the Packers following the 2017 NFL Draft. Green Bay released Rivers in June after an injury had kept him off the field for most of the team's spring practices. Rivers did get to go to an NFL training camp, however, as he was picked up by the New York Jets in late July. He appeared in three of the Jets' four preseason games, contributing two tackles and two passes defensed.

Moxey signed with the Buccaneers this past spring out of Boise State. He was released in the league-wide roster cuts to 53 in early September but then immediately re-signed to the practice squad.