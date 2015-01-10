Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    11/19 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Falcons

    Week 12

    Buccaneers at Falcons

    11/26 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Packers

    Week 13

    Buccaneers at Packers

    12/3 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Lions

    Week 14

    Buccaneers vs. Lions

    12/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 8:30 PM - 12:30 AM EST Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    Week 15

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons

    12/18 8:30 pm ET
News

Bucs Tweak Practice Squad, Add OT Murray

Posted 37 minutes ago

Scott Smith Senior Writer/Editor

With first-year T Marquis Lucas going to I.R., the Buccaneers have signed former Denver OT Justin Murray to the practice squad.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have much to practice for this week, but they're still keeping their practice squad in optimal shape.

Tackle Marquis Lucas has been placed on the practice squad injured reserve list, which is technically a separate list from regular injured reserve. To fill both Lucas's spot on the 11-man practice squad and the team's need for scout-team reps at offensive tackle, the team has signed first-year lineman Justin Murray.

Murray (6-5, 304) spent last year on the Denver's practice squad and went to training camp with the Broncos again this summer. He originally entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos after playing his college ball at the University of Cincinnati, in his hometown.

Lucas joined the Buccaneers midway through training camp. He was waived during last Saturday's league-wide roster cut to 53 but was signed to the practice squad the next day.