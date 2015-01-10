Bucs Tweak Practice Squad, Add OT Murray

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have much to practice for this week, but they're still keeping their practice squad in optimal shape.
Tackle Marquis Lucas has been placed on the practice squad injured reserve list, which is technically a separate list from regular injured reserve. To fill both Lucas's spot on the 11-man practice squad and the team's need for scout-team reps at offensive tackle, the team has signed first-year lineman Justin Murray.
Murray (6-5, 304) spent last year on the Denver's practice squad and went to training camp with the Broncos again this summer. He originally entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos after playing his college ball at the University of Cincinnati, in his hometown.
Lucas joined the Buccaneers midway through training camp. He was waived during last Saturday's league-wide roster cut to 53 but was signed to the practice squad the next day.