  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

Godwin Deal Concludes Rookie Signings

Posted 2 hours ago

Scott Smith Senior Writer/Editor

The Bucs have their entire 2017 draft class under contract after completing a deal on Thursday with third-round WR Chris Godwin.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first organized team activity day (OTA) practice last Tuesday, Head Coach Dirk Koetter identified wide receiver Chris Godwin as the standout rookie of the afternoon. While Godwin was the first of the Bucs' 2017 draftees to get a Koetter shout-out, he was actually the last to get his contract work done.

Godwin wasn't last by much. He signed his first NFL deal on Thursday, while his five fellow 2017 draft picks worked out their deals last week. The team inked first-round tight end O.J. Howard last Monday, three other draft picks - third-round linebacker Kendell Beckwith, fifth-round running back Jeremy McNichols and seventh-round defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu – on Tuesday and second-round safety Justin Evans on Thursday.

Thus, in a little over a week, the Buccaneers knocked out the entire rookie-signing process, which means it now has a fully-signed 90-man roster to take into training camp in late July.

Godwin was a very productive player at Penn State, racking up 154 catches for 2,421 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons. His top pass-catching numbers came during his 2015 sophomore season, when he caught 69 passes for 1,101 yards and five TDs, though his best scoring season was last fall, when he hauled in 11 touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers believe Godwin is versatile enough to play outside or in the slot and offer the team big-play ability, as hinted at by his career average of 15.7 yards per catch at Penn State. He could mix in quickly among an upgraded corps of pass-catchers that also includes Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.