Jacquies Smith Signs Tender, Continues Comeback

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Fri., Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bengals

    Preseason Week 1

    Buccaneers at Bengals

    8/11 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 17, 2017 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM EDT Buccaneers at Jaguars

    Preseason Week 2

    Buccaneers at Jaguars

    8/17 8:00 pm ET
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Browns

    Preseason Week 6

    Buccaneers vs Browns

    8/26 7:30 pm ET
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Redskins

    Preseason Week 4

    Buccaneers vs Redskins

    8/31 7:30 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Dolphins

    Week 1

    Buccaneers at Dolphins

    9/10 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Week 2

    Buccaneers vs Bears

    9/17 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Vikings

    Week 3

    Buccaneers at Vikings

    9/24 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Week 4

    Buccaneers vs. Giants

    10/1 4:05 pm ET
  • Thu., Oct. 05, 2017 8:25 PM - 12:25 AM EDT Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    Week 5

    Buccaneers vs. Patriots

    10/5 8:25 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 15, 2017 4:05 PM - 8:05 PM EDT Buccaneers at Cardinals

    Week 6

    Buccaneers at Cardinals

    10/15 4:05 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers at Bills

    Week 7

    Buccaneers at Bills

    10/22 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Oct. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    Week 8

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

    10/29 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers at Saints

    Week 9

    Buccaneers at Saints

    11/5 1:00 pm ET
  • Sun., Nov. 12, 2017 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Week 10

    Buccaneers vs. Jets

    11/12 1:00 pm ET
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Jacquies Smith Signs Tender, Continues Comeback

Posted 1 hour ago

Scott Smith Senior Writer/Editor

DE Jacquies Smith has signed the tender offer he received as a restricted free agent and will now look to regain the big role he had in the Bucs' pass-rush rotation before last year's knee injury.

On Wednesday, defensive end Jacquies Smith signed the one-year tender offer extended to him in March as a restricted free agent. The signing of the document was mostly a formality for Smith, but having him back on the field in 2017 could prove very significant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

READ: BUCS BIG, VERSATILE ON D-LINE

The Buccaneers hope Smith can once again be an important part of their pass-rush rotation after he missed almost the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury. Smith had 6.5 sacks in 2014 and 7.0 in 2015, in both cases providing the team with its best edge-rushing complement to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. He was expected to once again take on a big role on the Buccaneers' defensive line last year but instead suffered a torn ACL early in the team's season-opening win at Atlanta.

As a restricted free agent, Smith was able to negotiate contracts with other teams for a six-week period after the start of free agency on March 9. The Buccaneers would have had an opportunity to match any offer he signed with another club. The deadline for restricted free agents to negotiate with outside teams was April 21, a week before the draft. After not signing with another team, Smith's remaining option was to sign his original tender offer, which thus becomes his one-year contract for the 2017 season. Prior to signing that offer, Smith had already been participating in the Buccaneers' offseason program via an injury waiver.

READ: BUCS' OFFENSE RANKED IN TOP 10

Under this system, Smith is due to become an unrestricted free agent next spring. If he has the type of comeback season of which some believe he is capable, he could attract significant interest. Last week, fellow Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers said that Smith "was getting ready to have a monster season last year before he got hurt."

If Ayers is right, and if Smith can head into 2017 with the same sort of promise, the Buccaneers could have an enviable amount of defensive end depth. In his first year after signing with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent, Ayers fought through injuries to contribute 6.5 sacks, tied with McCoy for the team lead. Noah Spence, a 2016 second-round pick, used a midseason surge to get to 5.5 sacks and could be poised for a breakout season in 2017. Defensive end Will Gholston, a superb run-stopper who is intent on having more impact as a pass-rusher, signed a new five-year deal with the Buccaneers just before the start of free agency. George Johnson is also back after spending all of last year on injured reserve and such young contributors as Ryan Russell and DaVonte Lambert help round out a deep group.

MORE: MADDEN RATINGS FOR EVERY ROOKIE

Smith, who played his college ball at Missouri, first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League before spending time with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Buccaneers acquired Smith as a waiver claim from the Bills just before the start of the 2014 season, and by midseason he had emerged as an impact player on defense. In addition to his 13.5 sacks in 28 games as a Buccaneer, Smith has also forced four fumbles and recovered four, returning one for a touchdown in 2015.

Trending News