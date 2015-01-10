Washington Pregame Report: Final Battles

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter revealed that several position battles were still undecided, and very tight. The starting lineup appears mostly set, so the close competition would seem to be for the last few roster spots and some specific openings on the depth chart. That makes Thursday night's preseason finale against Cleveland rather significant to the players involved in those remaining battles, as it will be their last action before Saturday's roster cut to 53.



INFO: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME



It is understandable, then, that the Buccaneers will give nearly all of the playing time to those men with the most to gain on Thursday night. The following 36 players – yes, 36 players – will not suit up against the Redskins: QB Jameis Winston, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Adam Humphries, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Mike Evans, WR Josh Huff, RB Doug Martin, S Chris Conte, CB Brent Grimes, DB Josh Robinson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, RB Charles Sims, S Keith Tandy, LB Lavonte David, DE Jacquies Smith, DE Noah Spence, LB Kwon Alexander, LB Devante Bond, OL Evan Smith, G Kevin Pamphile, T Demar Dotson, G J.R. Sweezy, C/G Ali Marpet, DL DaVonte Lambert, T Donovan Smith, TE O.J. Howard, TE Cameron Brate, TE Luke Stocker, DT Chris Baker, DE Robert Ayers, DE William Gholston, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Ryan Russell, DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, DT Clinton McDonald. Resting the starters also protects them from any further injury before the start of the regular season.



"I think no matter what you do, when you get 10 days out from your opener …. there is some paranoia," said Koetter, regarding preseason injuries. "That’s the way I learned it when I first came in the league: Get them healthy to the first game."



For those who do get to play on Thursday, there is nothing but opportunity. Here are some of the positions and depth chart spots at which the competition still appears quite close:



Nickel Corner: The injury to Jude Adjei-Barimah made this a two-man race between incumbent Javien Elliott and offseason pick-up Robert McClain. Elliott had roughly a third of the season in that role in 2016 after making the team as an undrafted free agent; McClain has played it previously under Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith in Atlanta. There is a good chance both players make the team even after the nickel competition is decided.



Last week against Cleveland, McClain led the team with a trio of passes defensed. He has the edge of experience on his younger teammate, with 80 career games over six NFL seasons, compared to Elliott's first exposure to the game last year. But Elliott has faced tough odds before and come out on top, as he did as a walk-on at Florida State.



LISTEN: LIVE RADIO PLAY-BY-PLAY



"It was pretty much a similar story to how it is here," he said. "When I got to Florida State, my goal was just to stand out from everybody else. They had five-star recruits that were coming in year-in and year-out, so I just had to figure out a way to separate myself.



"All it took was an opportunity. At Florida State, I did my best and I know I stood out. If I could do it at Florida State, I knew I would be able to do it here."



Reserve Defensive Tackle: The Buccaneers have a veteran three-man rotation in Gerald McCoy, Chris Baker and Clinton McDonald that should eat up a lot of the snaps at the two starting positions. However, the team is also making an effort to be more stout against the run than it was a year ago, and there is room in that rotation for a tackle whose greatest asset is his ability to stand up blocks and plug gaps. The competitors there are Sealver Siliga, Channing Ward and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu.



Ward and Siliga both joined the team last year, the former as an undrafted rookie and the latter as a veteran midseason replacement for some injured linemen. The Buccaneers drafted Tu'ikolovatu in the seventh round this past spring after he emerged as one of the best run-stopping linemen in the college ranks at USC.



What's less clear is how many spots those defenders are battling for. The Bucs likely won't keep six defensive tackles, but they could settle on anywhere from three to five depending upon how many defensive ends they want to retain. Some of the teams ends, such as William Gholston, Robert Ayers and George Johnson, have the ability to take up some snaps on the inside, as well.



Fifth (and Possibly Sixth) Linebacker: The injury that has kept Devante Bond out of action for several weeks has complicated the depth chart maneuvering at this position. Bond began training camp in a direct competition with rookie linebacker Kendell Beckwith for the open starting job on the strong side. He and Beckwith, who has also trained to play middle linebacker, appeared to be very good bets to join starters Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David on the 53-man roster. That meant there were would be one or two other available spots, depending upon whether the team kept six or seven linebackers.



If Bond is not ready for opening day, that would increase the chances of two more linebackers making the roster. The Bucs could fill those spots with a pair of returning players, as Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch are still around and are proven special teams performers. Glanton started in place of an injured Alexander in last week's game, a strong indication that he's doing well in the battle for reserve spots. The team also has two undrafted rookies in Riley Bullough and Richie Brown, as well as a CFL import in Jeff Knox. All should play extensively on Thursday night.



READ: 5 BUCS TO WATCH VS. WASHINGTON



Fifth (and Possibly Sixth) Wide Receiver: The Buccaneers appear to be set in their first four wideout spots, with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson starting, Adam Humphries in the slot and rookie Chris Godwin able to fill in for all three. If the team chooses to open the season with just five receivers – a decision that will likely have crossover impact with the decisions at running back and tight end – that would leave seven men battling for one spot. The Bucs may also choose to go with six receivers, particularly if one of them has another key role, such as punt returner or gunner.



Those seven competitors include four receivers who were with the Buccaneers before 2017: Donteea Dye, Josh Huff, Freddie Martino and Bernard Reedy. All but Reedy have played in regular-season games for the Buccaneers. The other three are undrafted rookies Bobo Wilson and Shaq Hill and another former CFL standout in Derel Walker. Martino plays extensively on special teams and Reedy has gotten a long look as a kick returner this preseason.



Fourth (and Possibly Fifth) Tight End: The Bucs believe they have a dynamic pair of starting tight ends in Cam Brate and first-round pick O.J. Howard. Luke Stocker, one of the longest-tenured Buccaneers, is an excellent blocker and a valuable source of experience in the locker room.



The Buccaneers have four other tight ends to fill one or two more spots on the depth chart. In previous seasons, the team has commonly kept only three tight ends, but now there are two TE spots on the depth chart, which no longer features a fullback. The Bucs started last season with five tight ends on their first 53-man roster, including undrafted free agent Alan Cross; they rolled with four most of the way after the September release of Austin Seferian-Jenkins.



Cross has had a second straight impressive summer and can help the team as a lead blocker and a pass-catcher. Austin Johnson, who was labeled a fullback in his previous NFL stops, could be battling for the same sort of role, and both can contribute on special teams. Undrafted rookie Antony Auclair, who played his college football in Canada, has the sort of size-speed combination that hints at a future in the NFL. Tevin Westbrook, a first-year player who has spent parts of two seasons with the Buccaneers, knows the system well.



Virtually every player listed above should see a significant amount of playing time on Thursday night against the Redskins. For some of them, that could lead to additional time on the field this fall.



The Buccaneers take on the Redskins in Week Four of the 2017 preseason on Thursday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast locally by WFLA, New Channel 8 and on radio through the Buccaneers Radio Network and its flagship station, iHeart Media's 98ROCK (97.9 FM).