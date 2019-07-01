2019 Buccaneer Roundtables: Most Impactful Addition

Carmen Vitali: Ndamukong Suh

Yes, I could definitely have gone with a more obvious choice here in the hiring of Bruce Arians but we're sticking to players and I wanted to highlight just how the Bucs' new defensive tackle acquired as a free agent should have a major impact. By nature, the interior position on the defensive line is more a facilitator of sorts. Their job (whether in a three or four-down front) is to pressure the quarterback by either eating up blockers or penetrating the line themselves. The latter is self-explanatory: beat the man in front of you and get to the quarterback to either force him into an errant throw or knock him down or of course, get the ever-coveted sack.

The former, however, opens up opportunities for players at the levels behind the line, such as the linebackers. This comes in handy in a hybrid system that falls somewhere between a 4-3 and 3-4 like the Bucs will be deploying this year. It features the linebackers in a pressure role a lot more, meaning that yes, Lavonte David should end up with some pretty great stats (and sacks) this year if all goes to plan – more on that in a later discussion. The likelihood of that grows exponentially with a guy like Suh up front. He'll also be paving the way for rookie linebacker Devin White, who has been called on to more or less lead the defense even as a rookie. The better his line is up front, the more he can be effective. Suh is not only a powerful player with an established pedigree, he's a vet – a nine-year vet, to be exact. Pair him with second-year player Vita Vea on the inside and he can quite literally show younger players the way.