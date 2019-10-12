2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers embark on their longest trip of the season in Week Six, crossing the Atlantic for a far-flung divisional game with the Carolina Panthers at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be just the second American football game played at the new facility, which was designed with the dual function of hosting soccer and NFL games. The Buccaneers previously played at London's Wembley Stadium in 2009 and 2011, losing to the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, respectively.
The trip to London is at the pivot of the Buccaneers' unusual six-week, five-game swing away from home. A bye week follows their return from Europe before trips to Tennessee and Seattle finish off the long tour. Tampa Bay started that run in impressive fashion with a 55-40 win over the Rams in Los Angeles but now hope to rebound after a 31-24 loss in New Orleans last weekend.
Buccaneer fans will be able to get a full dose of football well before the rest of the league's action kicks off on Sunday. Tampa Bay and Carolina will kick off at 2:30 local time, which will be 9:30 a.m. in Tampa. It could be more of a defensive battle than those fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent weeks, as the last three Bucs games have featured an average of 71 combined points. Tampa Bay and Carolina combined for just 34 points in their Week Two meeting, which the Bucs won, 20-14. Carolina features the NFL's third-ranked pass defense while the Buccaneers have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game. For the second week in a row, Tampa Bay's defense will face an offense being operated by a second-string quarterback, as second-year man Kyle Allen has filled in for the injured Cam Newton…and filled in ably. Like the Saints with Teddy Bridgewater, the Panthers are 3-0 since their number-one quarterback was forced to the sideline. Of course, no matter who's under center for Carolina he's going to spend a lot of time handing off and throwing short passes to Christian McCaffrey, who has emerged as a leading candidate for the NFL MVP award.
It's another tough challenge for Bruce Arians' Buccaneers. Here's what you need to know to prepare for all the action in London.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) at Carolina Panthers (3-2)
Sunday, October 13, 9:30 a.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (capacity: 62,062)
London, England
Television: NFL Network (Local WMOR Channel 12)
TV Broadcast Team: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin (analysts), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
Last year, the Buccaneers and Panthers did something they hadn't done in a decade: They split their head-to-head series. The Buccaneers hope that doesn't become a trend, as they have a chance to get their second sweep of Carolina in the last four years.
In every season from 2009 through 2017 the team that won the first Tampa Bay-Carolina matchup of the season went on to finish the sweep later in the year. Because six of those nine sweeps belonged to Carolina, the Panthers have opened up a 23-15 edge in the all-time series, including an 11-8 mark in Buccaneer home games. The two teams became division foes in 2002 when the NFC South was formed; prior to that, they had only met three times since Carolina joined the league as a 1995 expansion team, with the Bucs winning twice.
The two division rivals will meet in what is essentially a neutral location for the second half of their 2019 season series on Sunday, though it officially counts as a home game for Tampa Bay. This is the first time the Bucs have faced the Panthers in a game outside the country, but the two teams did once meet at Clemson's Memorial Stadium in Carolina's inaugural 1995 season. The Bucs and Panthers get the international spotlight for the first time but they have played prime-time games against each other in the past, including earlier this season on Thursday night in Week Two. The Buccaneers won that game, 20-14 behind a three-sack performance from Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin's 121-yard, one-touchdown outing and a strong rushing effort by Peyton Barber. The Panthers had a chance to take the lead in the game's final two minutes but the Bucs held on for the win when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves stopped Christian McCaffrey short on a fourth-and-one run from the Tampa Bay two-yard line.
The Bucs have now beaten Carolina twice in a row, including a meeting last Dec. 2 at Raymond James Stadium. Safety Andrew Adams tied a team record with three interceptions off Cam Newton and Jameis Winston threw touchdown passes to Godwin and Adam Humphries.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
· Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was drafted by the Buccaneers third overall in 2010 and he spent his first nine NFL seasons in Tampa. McCoy's six Pro Bowl appearances are tied for the third-most in franchise history and his 50.5 sacks as a Buccaneer rank fourth in team annals.
· Carolina CB Javien Elliott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2016. He spent portions of the next three seasons on Tampa Bay's active roster, including all of 2017, and he appeared in 36 regular-season games with seven starts.
· T Caleb Benenoch, recently signed by the Panthers after his release by the Patriots, was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round in 2016. He played three full seasons for the Buccaneers and was on the active roster to start the 2019 season before being waived.
· Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was a member of the Panthers' scouting staff in 1998.
· Tampa Bay's inside linebackers coach, Mike Caldwell, played 11 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, and the last of those was in Carolina in 2003.
· Mark Carrier, Carolina's executive director of football staff, is the second-leading receiver in Buccaneers' history in terms of yardage, and he held the record for nearly two decades before it was surpassed last year by Mike Evans. Carrier was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round in 1987 and he played the first six of his 12 NFL seasons in Tampa.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
· Tampa Bay:
· Head Coach Bruce Arians
· Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
· Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles
· Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich
· Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
· Carolina:
· Head Coach Ron Rivera
· Offensive Coordinator Norv Turner
· Defensive Coordinator Eric Washington
· Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn
KEY 2019 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
· OLB Shaquil Barrett (UFA)
· CB Jamel Dean (3rd-round draft pick)
· S Mike Edwards (3rd-round draft pick)
· QB Blaine Gabbert (FA)
· K Matt Gay (5th-round draft pick)
· CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (2nd-round draft pick)
· WR Breshad Perriman (UFA)
· P Bradley Pinion (UFA)
· DL Ndamukong Suh (UFA)
· LB Devin White (1st-round draft pick)
Panthers:
· S Tre Boston (FA)
· LB/DE Brian Burns (1st-round draft pick)
· LB/DE Bruce Irvin (UFA)
· T Greg Little (2nd-round draft pick)
· KR Ray-Ray McCloud (W-BUF)
· DT Gerald McCoy (FA)
· C Matt Paradis (UFA)
· K Joey Slye (FA)
ADDITIONAL 2019 CHANGES OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
· In January, Tampa Bay engineered one of the most significant changes a franchise could make in hiring a new head coach. That man is Bruce Arians, who needed just five years to become the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history and who has a history of helping quarterbacks excel. Arians assembled an extremely experienced coaching staff around him, almost all of whom he had worked with in the past.
· One of the coaches Arians brought on was Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, who served under him in the same capacity in Arizona in 2013 and 2014 before becoming the Jets' head coach. Bowles' arrival means the Buccaneers have switched to a base 3-4 defense, something the team hadn't identified with since 1990.
· Bowles' defense means certain players were redefined as outside linebackers, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. No matter the position designations, Tampa Bay's defense is expected to be more aggressive and varied in its pass-rush packages, and will likely ask its defensive backs to play more press-man coverage than it has in the past, which plays to the strengths of many players in that unit.
· Tampa Bay's offense was prolific in 2018 in terms of yards, especially in the passing attack, and most of its starters return for 2019, so one could reasonably expect another strong season on that side of the ball. If anything, the Bucs may be more aggressive under Arians, whose 'no risk-it, no biscuit' philosophy involves taking the big-play shot when you have the chance.
Panthers:
· Late last season, Head Coach Ron Rivera took over the Panthers' defensive play-calling and started experimenting with more odd-man fronts. That led to a deeper change this offseason, as Carolina now identifies as a 3-4 defense, one that is based on a very good San Diego Chargers unit in 2010 when Rivera was the defensive coordinator. To help with this transition, the Panthers signed Bruce Irvin and drafted Brian Burns in the first round, and both players are now listed as LB/DEs on Carolina's roster.
· Earlier this offseason, the Panthers added "game management" to the title of Defensive Line Coach Sam Mills III. In that capacity, Mills will aid Rivera on game day with issues such as clock management and replay challenges.
TOP STORYLINES
The Standings Within the Standings – Carolina hasn't lost since the Bucs beat them in Week Two, and they're a game ahead of Tampa Bay in the overall standings, with both teams trailing the 4-1 Saints. But that intra-division road win was a big one for the Buccaneers, while the Panthers are 0-1 in division play and the Saints are just 1-0 after their win over Tampa Bay last Sunday. With a bounce-back win in London, the Buccaneers could be the first team in the NFC South with two division victories, the first team with a road win against a division opponent and the first team to sweep one of the other three. All of those would be big advantages when the four South teams start squaring off much more frequently in the second half of the season. The flip side of the Week Six action in the NFC South is potentially much bleaker for the Buccaneers. A loss to the Panthers and a Saints win in Jacksonville on Sunday would put the Buccaneers two behind Carolina, with no head-to-head tiebreaker, and three back of first place in the division. The Buccaneers would also like to avoid falling into a deep hole during their unusual five-game swing away from home.
Hard to Defend – After a Week Five loss at New Orleans in which second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 28 of his 36 passes and threw for four touchdowns, Arians spoke of some play in the secondary that he considered "soft." He wanted his defensive backs to respond to the physical style of play employed by star wideout Michael Thomas with more physical play of their own. Asked on Monday how he thought his DBs would respond to that criticism, Arians said this: "Positively, I hope. We'll see." Perhaps we'll see as early as Sunday in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buccaneers are still trying to find the right combination to get the most out of their very young secondary, which includes five players who were taken in the last two drafts. Last week, rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting replaced M.J. Stewart as the primary nickel back to start the game, though the secondary plans were quickly rearranged when starting outside corner Carlton Davis was ejected from the game for a hit deemed to be unnecessary roughness. The Bucs could soon get rookie Jamel Dean back from his ankle injury, and he would add size and speed to the secondary if he gets into the mix.
Winston Finding a New Level? – Since a shaky opener against San Francisco in which he threw three interceptions, Winston has been consistently efficient for four straight games. He has a combined 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions in those four games, and while the Saints fearsome pass-rush in the cacophonous Superdome kept his yardage total low last week he still topped a 100 passer rating for the fourth straight game. When he's had time to throw, Winston has also shown an improved touch on deep balls, which had been somewhat lacking prior to the arrival of Arians and the new coaching staff. Last year, Winston was one of the league's best passers when breaking out of the pocket, a situation that often produced big plays. That, in turn, has been less prominent in 2019 as those scrambles haven't as frequently led to him finding open men, and he's absorbed some extra sacks in that manner. If Winston continues to avoid turnovers, hits more deep balls when given the time to plant his feet and brings back the scramble big plays, his numbers could go through the roof.
Travel Plans – Arians employs an extensive sports science staff and that group has been planning for some time to help Buccaneer players handle the trip overseas as well as possible. That has included attempts to get the players on a different sleep schedule leading up to the flight to London, so that that acclimation to a different time zone isn't as difficult. The Panthers left on Wednesday evening to arrive in London on Thursday, while the Bucs are traveling one day later, so it will be worth watching to see if either approach proves more successful. Upon arriving in London on Friday morning – after what was hopefully a flight filled with a lot of sleeping men – the Buccaneers will conduct a relatively normal football schedule that day and on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday but that will feel like 9:30 a.m. for any player who had difficulty adjusting to the difference.
In and Out – The Panthers are already playing with backup quarterback Kyle Allen while Cam Newton lets his injured foot heal, and they recently moved left tackle Daryl Williams to right guard to replace the injured Trai Turner, with rookie sixth-rounder Dennis Daley stepping in at left tackle. The most significant new lineup change in Week Six will belong to the Buccaneers, which will have a different right side to their offensive line. With right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring strain) and right guard Alex Cappa (arm fracture) unavailable, the team will go with Josh Wells on the edge and Earl Watford in Cappa's place. Wells started nine games at left and right tackle in Jacksonville the past two seasons while Watford has extensive experience in Bruce Arians' system from their days together in Arizona. Those two will need to step up and fit in quickly against a Panthers defense that ranks second in the NFL with 20 sacks, or an average of four per game. Meanwhile, rookie inside linebacker Devin White, who the Bucs envision as a big-time playmaker in the middle of their defense, should return after missing most of four games due to a knee injury suffered in the last Bucs-Panthers game.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith vs. Panthers LB/DE Mario Addison
Addison, who leads the Panthers with 6.5 sacks through five games, spent most of the evening rushing against Smith on the left end of the Bucs' O-Line in Week Two, and he contributed one split sack with Jermaine Carter. When the Buccaneers made that the strong side of their formation, Addison was sometimes isolated on tight end O.J. Howard. With starting right tackle Demar Dotson shelved by a hamstring injury and to be replaced by the less-experienced Josh Wells, it's reasonable to wonder if the Buccaneers will more often choose to give the extra help to that end of the line. If so, Smith will need to stand strong on more one-on-ones with Addison, who is a big part of a pass-rush that ranks second in the NFL with 20 sacks. Addison is quick off the ball and can change direction quickly, but he's also stronger than some opponents realize, meaning he can bull-rush a blocker or disengage from a block and get to the quarterback. Smith will be making his 70th consecutive start since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015 and he has plenty of experience matching up with the opposition's top pass-rusher. Smith and the Bucs' front line had a rough day in New Orleans in Week Six (six sacks) but had just played its best game of the year in Los Angeles the week before.
2. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers DL Will Gholston
It might be more accurate to say "Christian McCaffrey vs. the entire Bucs' defense," because it is probably going to take a swarming effort and across-the-board gap integrity for the Bucs to duplicate their Week Two performance against the NFL's leading rusher. McCaffrey had 18 touches in that game but was held to just 53 yards from scrimmage, far below his average of 202 in the Panthers' other four games. Twelve different Buccaneers were credited with at least one tackle or assist on those 18 plays. Inside linebackers Lavonte David and Kevin Minter unsurprisingly led the way with five each, but interior linemen Gholston and Vita Vea combined for seven more, a high total for the position. Gholston helped set the stifling tone early by being involved in stopping McCaffrey on three of his first five touches. Even if Gholston doesn't have as many official tackles this second time around, his efforts could be critical in occupying blockers and standing his ground so that the linebackers can be free to come after McCaffrey in the gaps.
3. Panthers T Dennis Daley vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett
The matchup of Barrett against the Panthers' left tackle went very much in the Buccaneers' favor in Week Two. Barrett won NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks and four quarterback hits and essentially living in the Panthers' backfield for long stretches. Much of his work came against the left tackle, veteran Daryl Williams, but Barrett is likely to encounter a new foe in the rematch. After standout right guard Trai Turner got hurt in Week Three, the Panthers moved Williams to that spot and inserted their second-round rookie, Greg Little at left tackle. However, Little sustained a concussion and wasn't able to play in Week Five, so instead of moving Williams back to the edge they plugged their sixth-round rookie, Daley, in at left tackle. The line had a great day, blocking for a 285-yard rushing day and allowing just two sacks of quarterback Kyle Allen. Daley held his own, allowing just a pair of QB pressures, so he's likely to get another start at left tackle. Barrett, who has developed a variety of moves to flummox edge blockers, will try to make the rookie's second start less pleasant.
4. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Panthers CB Donte Jackson or CB Ross Cockrell
The Panthers tend to put long cornerback James Bradberry on Mike Evans as much as possible, which means that Godwin is probably going to see a lot of Jackson, a second-round pick in 2018…that is, if Jackson returns after missing two games with a groin injury. Cockrell has started those games in his place. Either one is drawing a tough assignment in this one with perhaps the top "number-two" receiver in the league at this point. Godwin is third in the NFL in receiving yards and first in touchdown catches, and he has been feasting when the opposing defense chooses to roll more of its coverage in Evans' direction, as the Saints did in Week Five. Godwin is an outstanding route-runner and he's a strong runner after the catch, and he's riding quite the hot streak with four touchdowns in the last two games. In the first Bucs-Panthers meeting Godwin came away with eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers would surely prefer to have Jackson back in the lineup, as he has proved to be a big-time playmaker early in his career, with six interceptions in just 19 games played.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
· G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· G Alex Cappa (forearm) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· WR Chris Godwin (hip) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
· WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· DL Ndamukong Suh (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· T Josh Wells (not injury related) - WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
Panthers:
· LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
· LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
· CB Donte Jackson (groin) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
· DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
· T Greg Little (concussion) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
· TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
· RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
· DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
· LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
· QB Cam Newton (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
· S Eric Reid (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LPB
· LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
· G Trai Turner (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
WEATHER FORECAST
Showers, high of 59, low of 51, 60% chance of rain, 87% humidity, winds out of the SW at 10 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Walt Anderson (24 seasons, 17 as a referee)
BETTING LINE
· Favorite: Panthers (-2.0)
· Over/Under: 47.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Matt Gay, 45
Touchdowns: WR Chris Godwin, 6
Passing Yards: QB Jameis Winston, 1,371
Passer Rating: QB Jameis Winston, 97.2
Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 269
Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 33
Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 511
Interceptions: five tied w/1
Sacks: OLB Shaq Barrett, 9.0
Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 35
Panthers-
Points Scored: K Joey Slye, 43
Touchdowns: RB Christian McCaffrey, 7
Passing Yards: QB Kyle Allen, 674
Passer Rating: QB Kyle Allen, 107.3
Rushing Yards: RB Christian McCaffrey, 587
Receptions: RB Christian McCaffrey, 31
Receiving Yards: WR D.J. Moore, 352
Interceptions: CB Donte Jackson, 2
Sacks: DE Mario Addison, 6.5
Tackles: LB Luke Kuechly, 56
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 5th (29.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 17th (359.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 12th (250.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 19th (109.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 13th (21.4)
Third-Down Pct.: 21st (36.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 28th (10.84%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: t-21st (50.0%)
Scoring Defense: 29th (29.6 ppg)
Total Defense: 26th (393.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: 32nd (323.6 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 2nd (69.8 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-27th (23.0)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 17th (39.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 27th (5.05%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-10th (50.0%)
Turnover Margin: 6th (+4)
Panthers-
Scoring Offense: 11th (25.8 ppg)
Total Offense: 14th (370.0 ypg)
Passing Offense: 23rd (226.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 4th (143.6 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-17th (20.6)
Third-Down Pct.: 19th (37.7%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 17th (7.78%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 16th (56.3%)
Scoring Defense: 11th (21.4 ppg)
Total Defense: 8th (331.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: 4th (197.0 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 24th (134.4 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-19th (21.0)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 24th (42.9%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 3rd (10.81%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-19th (60.0%)
Turnover Margin: t-15th (E)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
· WR Mike Evans has 45 career touchdowns, 44 on receptions and one on a fumble recovery in the end zone. He has four scores this season and needs just one more to tie James Wilder for the second-most touchdowns in team history.
· OLB Shaq Barrett tied the NFL record with 9.0 sacks through the first four games of a season. He was then held without a sack for the first time this year in Week Five at New Orleans. However, with one sack against the Panthers – against whom he had 3.0 QB takedowns in Week Two to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week – Barrett would be the fastest player to 10 sacks in team history. Marcus Jones holds the current record with 10.0 sacks through the first seven games of the 2000 campaign.
· QB Jameis Winston already owns the team record for career touchdown passes, but his next one will be his 100th. If he gets three more TD passes on Sunday he will set a franchise record for the most through six games; Brad Johnson had 13 in the first six games of 2003.
· Winston has also recorded a passer rating of 100 or better in four straight games. If he can make it five in a row on Sunday against the Panthers he would tie the team record set by Josh Freeman in 2012.
· WR Chris Godwin leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions and has scored twice in each of the past two games. If he records multiple receiving touchdowns again in Week Six he will be the first player in franchise history to do so in three straight outings, and the first player in the NFL to accomplish that feat since 2015.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
· Head Coach Bruce Arians on if he trusts his gut or listens to his sports science staffers when making decisions about details of the Bucs' overseas travel: "Sports science all the way – my gut stinks. It doesn't know anything. We've got outstanding people and the plan has been set in stone for months and I think our guys are following the plan pretty well."
· QB Jameis Winston on the play of fellow former Florida State player Brian Burns, the Panthers' rookie LB/DE: "He is a great pass rusher, a great football player. He is equipped with great guys around him. They've got a new leader in Gerald [McCoy]. Mario Addison – he is a Birmingham boy, he's a dawg. [Burns] has a lot of great people around him to help him take advantage of the opportunity that he's been given, and he's truly gifted."
· WR Mike Evans on his battles against Carolina CB James Bradberry: "He's a good, physical corner. He knows all my routes. Everybody in the division knows every route I'm going to run, I feel like, and I know how they're going to play it. So we've both got the advantage of playing each other so much."
· Arians on the Bucs' defense getting no sacks against the Saints as NFL leader Shaq Barrett is shut out for the first time this year: "Other guys have got to get home. Carl [Nassib] was close three times and had him wrapped up one time and just didn't get him down. Vita [Vea]…[Ndamukong] Suh came through, got clipped but it wasn't called, but he got some pressure. We moved him off the spot enough. We've just got to tighten up on the back end."