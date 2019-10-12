2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 6

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith vs. Panthers LB/DE Mario Addison

Addison, who leads the Panthers with 6.5 sacks through five games, spent most of the evening rushing against Smith on the left end of the Bucs' O-Line in Week Two, and he contributed one split sack with Jermaine Carter. When the Buccaneers made that the strong side of their formation, Addison was sometimes isolated on tight end O.J. Howard. With starting right tackle Demar Dotson shelved by a hamstring injury and to be replaced by the less-experienced Josh Wells, it's reasonable to wonder if the Buccaneers will more often choose to give the extra help to that end of the line. If so, Smith will need to stand strong on more one-on-ones with Addison, who is a big part of a pass-rush that ranks second in the NFL with 20 sacks. Addison is quick off the ball and can change direction quickly, but he's also stronger than some opponents realize, meaning he can bull-rush a blocker or disengage from a block and get to the quarterback. Smith will be making his 70th consecutive start since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015 and he has plenty of experience matching up with the opposition's top pass-rusher. Smith and the Bucs' front line had a rough day in New Orleans in Week Six (six sacks) but had just played its best game of the year in Los Angeles the week before.

2. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers DL Will Gholston

It might be more accurate to say "Christian McCaffrey vs. the entire Bucs' defense," because it is probably going to take a swarming effort and across-the-board gap integrity for the Bucs to duplicate their Week Two performance against the NFL's leading rusher. McCaffrey had 18 touches in that game but was held to just 53 yards from scrimmage, far below his average of 202 in the Panthers' other four games. Twelve different Buccaneers were credited with at least one tackle or assist on those 18 plays. Inside linebackers Lavonte David and Kevin Minter unsurprisingly led the way with five each, but interior linemen Gholston and Vita Vea combined for seven more, a high total for the position. Gholston helped set the stifling tone early by being involved in stopping McCaffrey on three of his first five touches. Even if Gholston doesn't have as many official tackles this second time around, his efforts could be critical in occupying blockers and standing his ground so that the linebackers can be free to come after McCaffrey in the gaps.

3. Panthers T Dennis Daley vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett

The matchup of Barrett against the Panthers' left tackle went very much in the Buccaneers' favor in Week Two. Barrett won NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks and four quarterback hits and essentially living in the Panthers' backfield for long stretches. Much of his work came against the left tackle, veteran Daryl Williams, but Barrett is likely to encounter a new foe in the rematch. After standout right guard Trai Turner got hurt in Week Three, the Panthers moved Williams to that spot and inserted their second-round rookie, Greg Little at left tackle. However, Little sustained a concussion and wasn't able to play in Week Five, so instead of moving Williams back to the edge they plugged their sixth-round rookie, Daley, in at left tackle. The line had a great day, blocking for a 285-yard rushing day and allowing just two sacks of quarterback Kyle Allen. Daley held his own, allowing just a pair of QB pressures, so he's likely to get another start at left tackle. Barrett, who has developed a variety of moves to flummox edge blockers, will try to make the rookie's second start less pleasant.

4. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Panthers CB Donte Jackson or CB Ross Cockrell

The Panthers tend to put long cornerback James Bradberry on Mike Evans as much as possible, which means that Godwin is probably going to see a lot of Jackson, a second-round pick in 2018…that is, if Jackson returns after missing two games with a groin injury. Cockrell has started those games in his place. Either one is drawing a tough assignment in this one with perhaps the top "number-two" receiver in the league at this point. Godwin is third in the NFL in receiving yards and first in touchdown catches, and he has been feasting when the opposing defense chooses to roll more of its coverage in Evans' direction, as the Saints did in Week Five. Godwin is an outstanding route-runner and he's a strong runner after the catch, and he's riding quite the hot streak with four touchdowns in the last two games. In the first Bucs-Panthers meeting Godwin came away with eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers would surely prefer to have Jackson back in the lineup, as he has proved to be a big-time playmaker early in his career, with six interceptions in just 19 games played.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

· G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· G Alex Cappa (forearm) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· WR Chris Godwin (hip) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

· WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· DL Ndamukong Suh (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· T Josh Wells (not injury related) - WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

Panthers:

· LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

· LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

· CB Donte Jackson (groin) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

· DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

· T Greg Little (concussion) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

· TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

· RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

· DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP

· LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

· QB Cam Newton (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

· S Eric Reid (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LPB

· LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP

· G Trai Turner (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

WEATHER FORECAST

Showers, high of 59, low of 51, 60% chance of rain, 87% humidity, winds out of the SW at 10 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Walt Anderson (24 seasons, 17 as a referee)

BETTING LINE

· Favorite: Panthers (-2.0)

· Over/Under: 47.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Matt Gay, 45

Touchdowns: WR Chris Godwin, 6

Passing Yards: QB Jameis Winston, 1,371

Passer Rating: QB Jameis Winston, 97.2

Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 269

Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 33

Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 511

Interceptions: five tied w/1

Sacks: OLB Shaq Barrett, 9.0

Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 35

Panthers-

Points Scored: K Joey Slye, 43

Touchdowns: RB Christian McCaffrey, 7

Passing Yards: QB Kyle Allen, 674

Passer Rating: QB Kyle Allen, 107.3

Rushing Yards: RB Christian McCaffrey, 587

Receptions: RB Christian McCaffrey, 31

Receiving Yards: WR D.J. Moore, 352

Interceptions: CB Donte Jackson, 2

Sacks: DE Mario Addison, 6.5

Tackles: LB Luke Kuechly, 56

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 5th (29.4 ppg)

Total Offense: 17th (359.8 ypg)

Passing Offense: 12th (250.4 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 19th (109.4 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 13th (21.4)

Third-Down Pct.: 21st (36.1%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 28th (10.84%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-21st (50.0%)

Scoring Defense: 29th (29.6 ppg)

Total Defense: 26th (393.4 ypg)

Passing Defense: 32nd (323.6 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 2nd (69.8 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-27th (23.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 17th (39.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 27th (5.05%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-10th (50.0%)

Turnover Margin: 6th (+4)

Panthers-

Scoring Offense: 11th (25.8 ppg)

Total Offense: 14th (370.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: 23rd (226.4 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 4th (143.6 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-17th (20.6)

Third-Down Pct.: 19th (37.7%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 17th (7.78%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 16th (56.3%)

Scoring Defense: 11th (21.4 ppg)

Total Defense: 8th (331.4 ypg)

Passing Defense: 4th (197.0 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 24th (134.4 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-19th (21.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 24th (42.9%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 3rd (10.81%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-19th (60.0%)

Turnover Margin: t-15th (E)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· WR Mike Evans has 45 career touchdowns, 44 on receptions and one on a fumble recovery in the end zone. He has four scores this season and needs just one more to tie James Wilder for the second-most touchdowns in team history.

· OLB Shaq Barrett tied the NFL record with 9.0 sacks through the first four games of a season. He was then held without a sack for the first time this year in Week Five at New Orleans. However, with one sack against the Panthers – against whom he had 3.0 QB takedowns in Week Two to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week – Barrett would be the fastest player to 10 sacks in team history. Marcus Jones holds the current record with 10.0 sacks through the first seven games of the 2000 campaign.

· QB Jameis Winston already owns the team record for career touchdown passes, but his next one will be his 100th. If he gets three more TD passes on Sunday he will set a franchise record for the most through six games; Brad Johnson had 13 in the first six games of 2003.

· Winston has also recorded a passer rating of 100 or better in four straight games. If he can make it five in a row on Sunday against the Panthers he would tie the team record set by Josh Freeman in 2012.

· WR Chris Godwin leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions and has scored twice in each of the past two games. If he records multiple receiving touchdowns again in Week Six he will be the first player in franchise history to do so in three straight outings, and the first player in the NFL to accomplish that feat since 2015.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Bruce Arians on if he trusts his gut or listens to his sports science staffers when making decisions about details of the Bucs' overseas travel: "Sports science all the way – my gut stinks. It doesn't know anything. We've got outstanding people and the plan has been set in stone for months and I think our guys are following the plan pretty well."

· QB Jameis Winston on the play of fellow former Florida State player Brian Burns, the Panthers' rookie LB/DE: "He is a great pass rusher, a great football player. He is equipped with great guys around him. They've got a new leader in Gerald [McCoy]. Mario Addison – he is a Birmingham boy, he's a dawg. [Burns] has a lot of great people around him to help him take advantage of the opportunity that he's been given, and he's truly gifted."

· WR Mike Evans on his battles against Carolina CB James Bradberry: "He's a good, physical corner. He knows all my routes. Everybody in the division knows every route I'm going to run, I feel like, and I know how they're going to play it. So we've both got the advantage of playing each other so much."