2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings

The Buccaneers have finished with their best record since 2005, winning 11 games during the 2020 regular season. Head Coach Bruce Arians called an 11-5 record 'rare' in the days leading up to the team's regular season finale at home against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. And not only does 11-5 sound nice, it was enough to earn the Bucs a playoff berth in quarterback Tom Brady's very first season with the team.

Tampa Bay heads into the postseason on an excellent note, too, after winning four straight games in convincing fashion. Where does that place them according to the pundits' opinions as they make their first trip to the playoffs since 2007? Let's find out in the last edition of NFL Power Rankings.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.