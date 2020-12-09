2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

There's not much to say about last weekend given that the Buccaneers finally got some time off after playing 12 straight games. They had the latest possible bye week of any team this season but now get to go into the last four games refreshed and rested as they look for their first postseason berth in 12 years.

Currently, the Bucs are the sixth seed in the NFL. Sitting just behind them? The Minnesota Vikings. And who do the Bucs play this weekend? The Minnesota Vikings.

It'll be an important game to solidify their playoff hopes. Let's see where some of the experts have them ranked going into the matchup.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 10

Last Week: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, Packers, Bills

NFC South: Saints (2), Falcons (21), Panthers (23)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (16)

Rank: 11

Last Week: 10

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Packers, Bills

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (22), Panthers (23)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (18)

Rank: 10

Last Week: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, Packers, Bills

NFC South: Saints (2), Falcons (19), Panthers (22)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (19)

Rank: 13

Last Week: 12

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Colts, Packers

NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (22), Falcons (24)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (15)