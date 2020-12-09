Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

The Buccaneers didn’t play last weekend – so how did that affect their rankings going into Week 14?

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:30 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

PRWk14

There's not much to say about last weekend given that the Buccaneers finally got some time off after playing 12 straight games. They had the latest possible bye week of any team this season but now get to go into the last four games refreshed and rested as they look for their first postseason berth in 12 years.

Currently, the Bucs are the sixth seed in the NFL. Sitting just behind them? The Minnesota Vikings. And who do the Bucs play this weekend? The Minnesota Vikings.

It'll be an important game to solidify their playoff hopes. Let's see where some of the experts have them ranked going into the matchup.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings. And to ensure your powered electronics and appliances are always protected, sign up today for Tampa Electric's Zap Cap Systems! Receive FREE installation when you sign up by 12/31, a $44.95 value. Visit http://tampaelectric.com/zapcap

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 10
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (2), Falcons (21), Panthers (23)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (16)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 11
  • Last Week: 10
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (22), Panthers (23)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (18)

USA Today

  • Rank: 10
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (2), Falcons (19), Panthers (22)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (19)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 13
  • Last Week: 12
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Colts, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (22), Falcons (24)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (15)

ESPN

  • Rank: 8
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (19), Falcons (22)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Vikings (17)

Related Content

news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs clawed their way back after getting down 17 to the defending Super Bowl Champions but ultimately succumbed by a field goal, how did that affect Tampa Bay's rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Bucs fell to the now top five Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

The Bucs suffered a very public defeat on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Let's see how that affected their rankings.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Bucs have won their third straight and have their best record through eight games since 2002. Where does that put them among the rest of the league in 2020?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

After the Bucs' second straight win over a top 10 offense, Tampa Bay has risen into the top five in most major polls for Week Eight.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

The Bucs are back on top of the NFC South after they took down the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers but where do they land in the rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

The Buccaneers are now in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South after falling to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings as a result?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5 

The Buccaneers sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South… still. Quarterback Tom Brady had a career day against the Los Angeles Chargers and the defense fought back – was that enough to show the experts that Tampa Bay is the real deal?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Buccaneers sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Was that enough to improve their position in this week's power rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Buccaneers are now tied with the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South, but someone must have forgotten to tell the people in charge of power rankings across the league.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers suffered a loss to the defending NFC South champs in their season opener Sunday and apparently that was enough to drop them considerably in the rankings. 

Advertising