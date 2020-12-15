2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

Let's answer that above question by saying… somewhat. Two of the below outlets actually dropped the Buccaneers in their rankings – even NFL.com's Dan Hanzus who has been a Bucs believer all season.

"Things started ominously," wrote Hanzus. "Dalvin Cook was running over Tampa Bay's defensive front, and Tom Brady airmailed passes to Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin. But the Bucs found their sea legs and got a few breaks along the way in a 26-14 win over the Vikings that has potentially huge playoff implications for both teams."

Not sure what about that warrants a drop two spots but the important part is that the Bucs won over a hot Vikings team that had won five of their last six heading into the game.

Now, the Bucs will get their division rival for the first time this season as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. It should be another opportunity to all but guarantee a postseason berth but with two teams that are as familiar with each other as these two are, anything can happen. Let's see where some of the experts have them ranked going into the matchup.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 12

Last Week: 10

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Saints, Bills, Steelers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (23), Panthers (27)

Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (23)

Rank: 9

Last Week: 11

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Steelers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Falcons (26), Panthers (27)

Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (26)

Rank: 8

Last Week: 10

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Saints, Bills, Rams

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (25)

Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (18)

Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Steelers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Falcons (24), Panthers (28)

Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (24)