2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5 

It seems most experts now agree that the Buccaneers have something going in Tampa Bay, ranking them solidly in the top 10. USA Today's Nate Davis has them ranked as high as six, which is a drastic change of tune from the beginning of the season.

And why wouldn't they? Quarterback Tom Brady engineered the second-biggest comeback in franchise history to give the Bucs their first 3-1 start since 2011. He threw five touchdowns to five different receivers and threw for 369 yards, proving that you're never quite out of it with the "Comeback Kid" under center. The defense then sealed the deal with a late interception by cornerback Carlton Davis as the Chargers were driving down only one score. It was a team effort to make up for some early miscues and overcoming adversity is what the good teams do well, right?

Yet, ESPN is still not convinced, not only ranking them outside the top 10, but also below the New Orleans Saints, despite the fact that the Bucs sit solely in first place of the division the two teams share. Make it make sense.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

o Rank: 8

o Last Week: 10

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Ravens, Bills, Steelers

o NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (15), Falcons (28)

o Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Bears (22)

o Rank: 8

o Last Week: 9

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Steelers, Bills, Seahawks

o NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (15), Falcons (27)

o Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Bears (14)

o Rank: 6

o Last Week: 8

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Steelers

o NFC South: Saints (14), Panthers (15), Falcons (24)

o Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Bears (18)

o Rank: 8

o Last Week: 13

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Bills, Seahawks

o NFC South: Saints (14), Panthers (18), Falcons (27),

o Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Bears (17)

o Rank: 11

o Last Week: 12

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Ravens, Bills

o NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (22), Falcons (29)