2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

How's that for a bounce back game? The Buccaneers took down the Green Bay Packers at home in convincing fashion behind a five-sack, two interception (including one returned for a touchdown) performance. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hadn't thrown an interception all year and had only been sacked three times heading into Sunday's game.

Not only did the defense do their job (and more), the offense started humming as it returned multiple skill players to the lineup from injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was the team's top receiver and quarterback Tom Brady spread the ball around to eight different targets on his way to his third passer rating over 100 this season.

Many experts had Green Bay as the number one team in the league going into Week 6 behind their number one scoring offense. The Bucs put that to bed and took the Packers out of the top five for Week 7. But where did Tampa Bay land?

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 6

Last Week: 12

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Titans, Ravens, Seahawks

NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (19), Falcons (25)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Raiders (13)

Rank: 7

Last Week: 11

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Ravens, Titans

NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (17), Falcons (25)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Raiders (15)

Rank: 7

Last Week: 15

NFL Top 5: Seahawks, Steelers, Titans, Raiders, Chiefs

NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (16), Falcons (24)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Raiders (4)

Rank: 6

Last Week: 12

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans

NFC South: Saints (14), Panthers (16), Falcons (25),

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Raiders (9)