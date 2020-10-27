2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

The Buccaneers came home winners from Las Vegas as they defeated the Raiders and their sixth-ranked offense on Sunday. Their second-straight win over a top 10 offense was enough to propel the Bucs into the top five across most major outlets in this week's NFL rankings. Only ESPN was the outlier and like, what the heck, guys?

ESPN has the Bucs ranked seventh behind the Green Bay Packers, who again, they beat. By a large margin. The Bucs followed it up with their 25-point victory against the Raiders, but unlike other major outlets, that wasn't enough to move the Bucs up a single spot from Week Six. The justification there is just that Tampa Bay needs to continue utilizing tight end Rob Gronkowski more?

I don't know either, but the Bucs are ranked as high as three and as low as five in the other outlets listed below. And NFL.com's Dan Hanzus, who has the Bucs at three, went so far as to say Tampa Bay is the best team in NFC.

" We know the Bucs have a championship-caliber defense," Hanzus wrote. "But what would happen if you paired that elite unit with peak-level Tom Brady? The G.O.A.T. passed like it was 2007 on Sunday, rolling up 369 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout of the Raiders in Vegas. Speaking of crank-back-the-clock performances, Rob Gronkowski has knocked off the rust and is starting to play a bit like the guy who tore apart the league with Brady back in their New England salad days. And while Gronk partied, the defense made life hell for Derek Carr, who was completely stymied by Devin White and Co. as the Bucs pulled away in the second half. This is the best team in the NFC."

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings. And to ensure your powered electronics and appliances are always protected, sign up today for Tampa Electric's Zap Cap Systems! Receive FREE installation when you sign up by 11/30, a $44.95 value. Visit http://tampaelectric.com/zapcap

Rank: 3

Last Week: 6

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Packers

NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (19), Falcons (25)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Giants (29)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks, Buccaneers

NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (21), Falcons (26)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Giants (30)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Titans, Buccaneers

NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (19), Falcons (25)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Giants (28)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 6

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Buccaneers, Packers

NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (17), Falcons (24)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Giants (29)