2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Bucs have won their third straight and have their best record through eight games since 2002. Where does that put them among the rest of the league in 2020?

Nov 03, 2020 at 01:02 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

It may have been a narrow victory on Monday Night Football, but it was enough to move the Buccaneers into the top five across the below list of experts now that ESPN is finally on board. The Bucs jumped from seven to four in their rankings and that seems to be the consensus position for Tampa Bay, though NFL.com has them staying steady at number three.

This next contest against the division-rival New Orleans Saints will be especially telling. After a rocky start (following their first game of the season against the Bucs), the Saints found themselves as low as the middle of the pack in some of the rankings. Well, they've been having success lately and are on a three-game win streak that has propelled them back into the top 10 by most accounts. They rank as high as six in some polls. The matchup will again be on primetime as the Bucs look to avenge their last matchup on Sunday Night Football.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (6), Falcons (23), Panthers (24)
  • Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (6)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (20), Falcons (26)
  • Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (10)

USA Today

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Falcons (20), Panthers (22)
  • Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (11)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (8), Panthers (20), Falcons (24)
  • Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (8)

ESPN

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (8), Panthers (18), Falcons (27)
  • Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (8)

