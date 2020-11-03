2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

It may have been a narrow victory on Monday Night Football, but it was enough to move the Buccaneers into the top five across the below list of experts now that ESPN is finally on board. The Bucs jumped from seven to four in their rankings and that seems to be the consensus position for Tampa Bay, though NFL.com has them staying steady at number three.

This next contest against the division-rival New Orleans Saints will be especially telling. After a rocky start (following their first game of the season against the Bucs), the Saints found themselves as low as the middle of the pack in some of the rankings. Well, they've been having success lately and are on a three-game win streak that has propelled them back into the top 10 by most accounts. They rank as high as six in some polls. The matchup will again be on primetime as the Bucs look to avenge their last matchup on Sunday Night Football.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (6), Falcons (23), Panthers (24)

Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (6)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (20), Falcons (26)

Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (10)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (11), Falcons (20), Panthers (22)

Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (11)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (8), Panthers (20), Falcons (24)

Week 9 Opponent Ranking: Saints (8)