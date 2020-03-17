Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Prospect Primer: OT Andrew Thomas

Take a closer look at the last of the 'Big Four' tackle prospects in this year's draft.

Mar 17, 2020 at 04:08 PM
AP_20060589187581
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Name: Andrew Thomas

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Georgia

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

NFL Grade: 6.49 ("Boom or Bust Prospect")

Stats: A three-year starter at Georgia, Thomas started all 15 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2017. For his efforts, he garnered Freshman All-American honors. The following season saw him start all 13 games at left tackle, where he would remain in 2019. He was named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American while winning the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, becoming the first Bulldog to do so in 21 years. Thomas was also the co-winner of the team's Vince Dooley Offensive MVP award and one of four permanent team captains.

He was a five-star prospect and Top 50 recruit coming out of Pace Academy in Lithonia, Georgia.

Comments: Part of the 'Big Four' offensive tackles in this year's draft, Thomas is widely considered to be the most polished of the lot. His Combine performance was average but that shouldn't deter too many teams that need an immediate contributor.

"Thomas is a gritty player with above-average recovery talent to "get the job done" when his process breaks down," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He's a Day 1 starter who comes in well-coached and technically savvy, but occasional leaning, lunging and inconsistent knee bend in pass pro could be isolated and attacked by pass-rush wolves looking to feast if he doesn't get those areas cleaned up."

Looking at a highlight reel of Thomas, you can see exactly why teams find him ready to plug and play at the NFL level.

Thomas' technique is clean and he's clearly a smart player. He's got great awareness though may lack the 'nastiness' that some teams prioritize. But he's versatile, playing both tackle spots in college. Thomas has even said throughout the draft process he will play wherever a team needs him to. Zierlein also says he 'maintains base width regardless of where pass rep takes him' and has an 'effective catch technique on kick-out blocks and for pass punch.'

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 16.0

The FINAL mock draft roundup before we find out the real thing this weekend. Draft week is here!

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

The former Florida State Seminole is considered one of this year's top running back prospects of the 2020 draft class.

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 15.0

Georgia's Andrew Thomas seems to be leading the way in who draft pundits are predicting the Bucs will pick at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft next week.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

Advertising