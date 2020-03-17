2020 Prospect Primer: OT Andrew Thomas

Name: Andrew Thomas

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Georgia

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

NFL Grade: 6.49 ("Boom or Bust Prospect")

Stats: A three-year starter at Georgia, Thomas started all 15 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2017. For his efforts, he garnered Freshman All-American honors. The following season saw him start all 13 games at left tackle, where he would remain in 2019. He was named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American while winning the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, becoming the first Bulldog to do so in 21 years. Thomas was also the co-winner of the team's Vince Dooley Offensive MVP award and one of four permanent team captains.

He was a five-star prospect and Top 50 recruit coming out of Pace Academy in Lithonia, Georgia.

Comments: Part of the 'Big Four' offensive tackles in this year's draft, Thomas is widely considered to be the most polished of the lot. His Combine performance was average but that shouldn't deter too many teams that need an immediate contributor.

"Thomas is a gritty player with above-average recovery talent to "get the job done" when his process breaks down," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He's a Day 1 starter who comes in well-coached and technically savvy, but occasional leaning, lunging and inconsistent knee bend in pass pro could be isolated and attacked by pass-rush wolves looking to feast if he doesn't get those areas cleaned up."