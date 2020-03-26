2020 Prospect Primer: OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Name: Jedrick Wills Jr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Alabama

Height: 6-4

Weight: 312

NFL Grade: 6.85 ("Year one quality starter")

Stats: Wills finished his Alabama career with 28 consecutive starts, making 29 in all for the Crimson Tide. He made his first career start as a freshman and saw action in 11 games that year at right tackle. Wills would fully entrench himself as the starter heading into his sophomore season, remaining the Tide's starting right tackle through his junior season in 2019. He allowed just one sack that entire year and had a 99.0 percent success rate across 771 snaps, according to Alabama's website. Last season, the Tide's offensive line ranked third nationally, allowing less than a sack per game and letting up just 12.0 all season while facing 406 passing attempts. Wills himself earned second-team All-America honors from multiple outlets and was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and conference coaches.

Comments: At 6-4, 312 pounds, Wills ran a 5.05 40-yard dash at the Combine and while he may be a bit undersized for NFL tackles, Lance Zierlein points out many attributes that allow Wills to make up for it.

"Wills falls below the height/length norm for tackles, but his quick, well-timed punches and varied approach prevent defenders from finding rush rhythms and using length against him," writes Zierlein. "Agility and body control allow him to handle move-blocking duties successfully, but his leverage and elite transference of power from hips to his hands provide a big advantage as a body mover at the point of attack. His desire to control each snap occasionally leads to over-sets and lunging in an effort to stay ahead of opponents. Wills is one of the most impressive tackles in the draft; he has basketball-caliber foot quickness and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of it is wrapped in a stout, powerful package of bad intentions. His game is tailor-made for the NFL, and his range of success is good starter to All-Pro."