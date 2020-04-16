2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

Name: Cam Akers

Position: Running Back

School: Florida State

Height: 5-10

Weight: 217

NFL Grade: 6.39 ("Will be starter within first two seasons")

Stats: Despite a disappointing season for the 'Noles and not a lot of help up front, Akers still excelled and posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019. He rushed for 1,144 and 14 touchdowns on 231 carries. He also added 225 yards and four touchdowns through the air, catching 30 passes in his junior season. He was one of seven players nationally with three touchdowns in three or more games last year. Akers' best game last season came against Lousiana-Monroe, where he rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring a receiving touchdown on one of five passes he caught for 55 yards. He was a top 10 national recruit coming out of high school in Mississippi, where he played quarterback, passing for 8,104 yards and 78 touchdowns while also rushing for 5,103 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career. Akers even broke Dalvin Cook's single-season freshman record in 2017, rushing for 1,024 in his first year as a Seminole.

Comments: Though his stats aren't as gaudy coming out of school as some of his other running back counterparts this draft class, Akers showed a lot more harder-to-quantify skills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. A new drill was introduced as the Duce Staley drill, headed up by the former Philadelphia Eagles running back. Akers excelled while many others faltered a bit, showing off fluid footwork and hips.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein notes his tempo and flow while also highlighting his change in direction ability. Here's what he has to say: