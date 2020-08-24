2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

Here's your Monday motivation. The Buccaneers returned to the field at AdventHealth Training Center for yet another day in pads. Practice even concluded with a live tackling period as if the regular intensity of training camp wasn't enough.
It was another strong day for tight end O.J. Howard but it was the defense's turn to get some shine. Rookies Antoine Winfield Jr. and Parnell Motley made quite a few plays while veterans like Ndamukong Suh made their presence known.
Here are a few takeaways from Day 11:
- In the middle of individual drills, tight end O.J. Howard and left tackle Donovan Smith decided to race from the goal line to the back of the end zone. I'll let you guess who won.
- In one-on-ones, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh took on two offensive linemen single-handedly and managed to force them back. He looks incredibly strong this year.
- Rookie Benning Potoa'e showed off some violent hands in those same one-on-ones.
- Center Ryan Jensen managed to get defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the ground a few snaps later. Jensen was quick to also give him a friendly helping hand up, though.
- Defensive lineman William Gholston made Smith miss but then got locked up by left guard Ali Marpet as he tried to move inside.
- On the other field, wide receivers and corners were matched up and at one point, wide receiver Scotty Miller cut so sharply on a route that it shook the defender and gave him about three yards of separation.
- Just as the period ended and the whistle sounded, Assistant Head Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin said, 'real quick,' and Gholston and Smith went another rep. Smith got his redemption, too. But it was just another example of guys willing to go the extra mile in camp
- In the blitz period, running back LeSean McCoy had a really nice cut inside on a handoff from quarterback Tom Brady. He managed to find a hole and escape for a decent gain.
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. may be getting a reputation for his ball skills but he made sure people didn't forget how he can come down hill. He had a hard hit on running back and stopped him at the line as he came up to play the run.
- Brady fired off a long pass to tight end Cameron Brate who made the catch one-handed right over the top. It looked so effortless.
- Brady then hit wide receiver Mike Evans on the run. Brady rolled off and delivered the pass in a window between two converging defenders down the sideline.
- A few plays later, Brady sent a long pass Evans' way again down the far sideline. Evans hauled it in easily with no one in his immediate area after getting behind the defense.
- Cornerback Parnell Motley came up with a big interception down the sideline on a deep ball. It was textbook tight coverage.
- Gabbert threw a laser to the back shoulder of wide receiver Justin Watson who turned at the last second to catch the ball in front of Winfield.
- During the kicking period, despite some pretty strong winds, both kickers made all five of their kicks.
- Motley had a great pass breakup on the sideline and followed it up with an immediate wrap up of the receiver. He had himself a great day and Head Coach Bruce Arians said in media availability following practice that if he keeps making these kinds of plays, he'll earn himself a roster spot.
- Winfield nabbed himself a pick today, too. He made a perfect read on a ball from Gabbert in the seven-on-seven period.
- Brady connected on a long pass to Scotty down sideline - it was a perfect ball that slipped right into Miller's hands with two defenders in the area. Earned him another, "Good job, Scooter!" from his quarterback.
- It was Gronk's turn to grab a pass from his BFF and he would not go quietly. He has a habit of screaming at defenders as they try to tackle him, and it makes me laugh every time.
- In the next 11-on-11 period, Evans was throwing blocks for fellow wideout Chris Godwin. He's the definition of a team player.
- Running back Ronald Jones missed a pass that was just past his fingertips but got it on the next play, where he broke off for a good run thanks to a downfield lead block by Jensen.
- Cornerback Herb Miller had a huge hit on wide receiver Jaydon Mickens. Miller came streaking across the field and got Mickens before he ever had a chance to hang on to the ball.
- The Bucs went into a live tackling period for the last period of practice. It started off with safety Andrew Adams making a great tackle of a running back in the backfield.
- Winfield is extremely good at reading the ball – especially for such a young player. He came up to immediately wrap up a receiver almost as soon as the ball hit his hands.
- In a situational drill, the defense held the second team to just a field goal. The first team then followed it up by forcing a punt behind two great plays by Suh.