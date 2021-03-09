2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Where the draft experts' picks were mostly defensive in the first round for the Buccaneers last week, they are now all defensive prospects. A couple of names are starting to become more common – and two of those names are out of the University of Washington. Many are picking defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike at No. 32 for the Bucs. So much so, that I now know how to spell his name without having to look it up. But experts are also speculating interest in his teammate, outside linebacker Joe Tryon, as well. Both could be positions of need as Ndamukong Suh and Shaq Barrett will become free agents on March 17. Who Tampa Bay is able to hold onto, or rather, not hold onto, will likely tip the scales in the coming weeks for which player the Bucs would lean towards.