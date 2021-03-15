2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

One name keeps popping up for the Buccaneers picking at 32 in this year's NFL Draft: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher out of Miami. Most draftniks have the Bucs going defense overall, with defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike another popular name – including on Buccaneers.com in mock drafts from Scott Smith and me.

It's unclear how much of the rationale for those two players is that experts around the league don't see a way for the Bucs to keep both Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh. What we've seen so far may suggest the opposite with General Manager Jason Licht, Director of Football Administration Mike Greenberg and Director of Football Research Jackie Davidson working some magic so far as the legal tampering period begins.

And while most have picked a defensive player for Tampa Bay, Ryan Wilson from CBS Sports has running back Travis Etienne from Clemson falling to the Bucs at 32.

See below for a full list of potential picks from experts around the league.

NFL.com