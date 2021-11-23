Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Buccaneers rebounded in their record and the rankings after pulling off a Monday night win in convincing fashion at home over the New York Giants.

Nov 23, 2021 at 06:02 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers stopped their two-game losing skid with a convincing win over the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football where most everything went as expected.

Tampa Bay methodically put points on the board while holding up Daniel Jones and company, even with Saquon Barkley back in the lineup. The Bucs allowed just 215 yards of total offense against them while putting up over 400 themselves that ended in a 30-10 score. Quite frankly, it wasn't even that close and it was exactly the kind of complete game the Bucs have come to expect of themselves with all the talent on both sides of the roster.

So it's also expected that they would rise in the power rankings this week. Most outlets have them back in the top five, with USA Today ranking them as high as two behind the Arizona Cardinals. At 7-3 and with how topsy turvy the league has been so far this season, the Bucs are right in the thick of it, vying for a top NFC playoff seed and with losses by the Saints, Panthers and Falcons, are pulling away with the NFC South, too.

See below for the full list of power rankings from the major outlets.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (18), Panthers (20), Falcons (28)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (12)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Packers, Titans, Bucs
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Panthers (21), Falcons (26)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (10)

USA Today

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Panthers (19), Saints (20), Falcons (25)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (11)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Ravens, Bucs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Panthers (22), Falcons (28)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (11)

ESPN

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Titans, Rams, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (18), Panthers (19), Falcons (24)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (10)

