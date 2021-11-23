2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Buccaneers stopped their two-game losing skid with a convincing win over the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football where most everything went as expected.

Tampa Bay methodically put points on the board while holding up Daniel Jones and company, even with Saquon Barkley back in the lineup. The Bucs allowed just 215 yards of total offense against them while putting up over 400 themselves that ended in a 30-10 score. Quite frankly, it wasn't even that close and it was exactly the kind of complete game the Bucs have come to expect of themselves with all the talent on both sides of the roster.

So it's also expected that they would rise in the power rankings this week. Most outlets have them back in the top five, with USA Today ranking them as high as two behind the Arizona Cardinals. At 7-3 and with how topsy turvy the league has been so far this season, the Bucs are right in the thick of it, vying for a top NFC playoff seed and with losses by the Saints, Panthers and Falcons, are pulling away with the NFC South, too.

See below for the full list of power rankings from the major outlets.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 6

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, Cowboys

NFC South: Saints (18), Panthers (20), Falcons (28)

Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (12)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Packers, Titans, Bucs

NFC South: Saints (19), Panthers (21), Falcons (26)

Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (10)

Rank: 2

Last Week: 5

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys

NFC South: Panthers (19), Saints (20), Falcons (25)

Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (11)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Ravens, Bucs, Cowboys

NFC South: Saints (19), Panthers (22), Falcons (28)

Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Colts (11)