2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

The Buccaneers took a bit of a dip in the rankings after being shutout and subsequently swept in the season series by the division-rival Saints this past weekend. More than the loss, which I think most agree wasn't anything more than an off night, the concern instead centered around injuries.

Throughout the course of the game, the Bucs lost wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, while also losing running back Leonard Fournette and inside linebacker Lavonte David. In one game.

Following practice on Wednesday, it seems that Evans has the best chance of returning before the season is over. Head Coach Bruce Arians said it was too early to tell if they'll need to place Fournette and David on injured reserve. With the news that he tore his ACL, Godwin was placed on IR along with defensive tackle Patrick O'Connor. Godwin's season is definitely over.

That's what seems to be the main area of concern for most experts in their delayed rankings this week. Due to COVID-19 issues, multiple games were rescheduled through Tuesday evening, which is why rankings needed to wait.

For now, here's where teams stand in the experts' opinions.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Rams, Cardinals

NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (25),

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (28)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs

NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Cowboys, Rams

NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (25), Panthers (27)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (27)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs

NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)