Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

After Sunday night’s loss to the Saints the Bucs are now clinging to their top five position in this week’s rankings.

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:57 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

PRWk16

The Buccaneers took a bit of a dip in the rankings after being shutout and subsequently swept in the season series by the division-rival Saints this past weekend. More than the loss, which I think most agree wasn't anything more than an off night, the concern instead centered around injuries.

Throughout the course of the game, the Bucs lost wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, while also losing running back Leonard Fournette and inside linebacker Lavonte David. In one game.

Following practice on Wednesday, it seems that Evans has the best chance of returning before the season is over. Head Coach Bruce Arians said it was too early to tell if they'll need to place Fournette and David on injured reserve. With the news that he tore his ACL, Godwin was placed on IR along with defensive tackle Patrick O'Connor. Godwin's season is definitely over.

That's what seems to be the main area of concern for most experts in their delayed rankings this week. Due to COVID-19 issues, multiple games were rescheduled through Tuesday evening, which is why rankings needed to wait.

For now, here's where teams stand in the experts' opinions.

These power rankings aren't printed on paper. Your power bill doesn't have to be either. Drop kick the clutter and sign up for paperless billing from Tampa Electric attampaelectric.com/paperless.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Rams, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (25),
  • Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (28)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs
  • NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)
  • Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)

USA Today

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Cowboys, Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (25), Panthers (27)
  • Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (27)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)
  • Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)

ESPN

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Cowboys, Patriots
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (24), Panthers (26)
  • Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

Top two and in ESPN's ranking, the Bucs' aren't two this week thanks to a Cardinals' loss. 
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Not much changed for the Buccaneers after their divisional win in Atlanta last weekend.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs don't rank lower than three after a hard-fought win on the road in Indianapolis over the Colts. 
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Oof.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Somehow, even though they didn't play, the Buccaneers still managed to win the bye week.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Buccaneers take a dive in the rankings after a divisional loss to the Saints before their bye week.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

After improving to 6-1 on the season, the Bucs are now firmly entrenched in the top three across major outlet power rankings.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

Another week, another win. But did it move the needle in this week's power rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

The Buccaneers sent the Dolphins back to sea in Week Five, so why did they drop in so many outlets' rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

The Buccaneers managed a win in Foxboro on Sunday night over the Patriots but how did that affect them overall in the rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Bucs dropped their first game of the season this past Sunday in Los Angeles but how far did that drop them from their previous number one ranking?
Advertising