2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

What little doubt there was has been erased thanks to a convincing 45-28 divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week Two. The Buccaneers are now sitting atop every major power rankings poll in this series as a consensus number one. See? Top two and they're not two, thanks Drake.

The true test, however, will come this weekend as the team takes their first road trip of the regular season to play the Rams in Los Angeles. A Rams team that occupies the spot just below the Bucs in some rankings. It will also be all the way on the west coast as Tampa Bay meets the South Bay of LA to play in SoFi Stadium for the first time.

Whether or not the pundits think the Bucs will win that contest will come with expert picks later in the week. But for now, Tampa Bay is sitting pretty.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, Bills

NFC South: Panthers (18), Saints (19), Falcons (29)

Week 3 Opponent Ranking: Rams (4)

