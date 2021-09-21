Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Bucs are top two and they’re not two.

Sep 21, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

What little doubt there was has been erased thanks to a convincing 45-28 divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week Two. The Buccaneers are now sitting atop every major power rankings poll in this series as a consensus number one. See? Top two and they're not two, thanks Drake.

The true test, however, will come this weekend as the team takes their first road trip of the regular season to play the Rams in Los Angeles. A Rams team that occupies the spot just below the Bucs in some rankings. It will also be all the way on the west coast as Tampa Bay meets the South Bay of LA to play in SoFi Stadium for the first time.

Whether or not the pundits think the Bucs will win that contest will come with expert picks later in the week. But for now, Tampa Bay is sitting pretty.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, Bills
  • NFC South: Panthers (18), Saints (19), Falcons (29)
  • Week 3 Opponent Ranking: Rams (4)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Panthers (11), Saints (13), Falcons (29)
  • Week 3 Opponent Ranking: Rams (3)

USA Today

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Rams, Chiefs, Browns, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Panthers (14), Saints (15) Falcons (31)
  • Week 3 Opponent Ranking: Rams (2)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, 49ers, Rams, Chiefs, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Panthers (14), Saints (18), Falcons (28)
  • Week 3 Opponent Ranking: Rams (3)

ESPN

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Rams, Chiefs, 49ers, Bills
  • NFC South: Panthers (15), Saints (17), Falcons (29)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Rams (2)

Advertising