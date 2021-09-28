Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Bucs dropped their first game of the season this past Sunday in Los Angeles but how far did that drop them from their previous number one ranking?

Sep 28, 2021 at 05:17 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The pundits had finally come to a consensus on the Buccaneers' number one ranking last week only for Tampa Bay to fall in Week Three to a fellow top-five team.

Consequentially, they fell in the rankings, too.

But not by much (see that aforementioned top five ranking for the Rams). It was a battle of the previously unbeatens and the Bucs' longest trip of the season, which they made without a few key players at that. Most major rankings now have the Bucs giving way to Los Angeles as they move to the top of the crop and Tampa Bay sits just below in the number two spot. That is, except for CBS Sports' ranking. They dropped the Bucs all the way down to four. Overreact much?

Now, with surrounding storylines abound, the Buccaneers will march into Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots as they look to reclaim their number one ranking. I have a feeling a guy named ﻿Tom Brady﻿, with the help of his buddy ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, might lead the way on this one.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Packers, Bills, Ravens
  • NFC South: Panthers (13), Saints (18), Falcons (25)
  • Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (23)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Rams, Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Bills
  • NFC South: Panthers (9), Saints (14), Falcons (27)
  • Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (20)

USA Today

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Browns, Raiders, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Panthers (11), Saints (12) Falcons (28)
  • Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (22)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Cardinals, Bills, Raiders
  • NFC South: Saints (6) (?), Panthers (14), Falcons (27)
  • Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (18)

ESPN

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Bills, Packers, Raiders
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (15), Falcons (25)
  • Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (19)

