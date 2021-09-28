2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The pundits had finally come to a consensus on the Buccaneers' number one ranking last week only for Tampa Bay to fall in Week Three to a fellow top-five team.

Consequentially, they fell in the rankings, too.

But not by much (see that aforementioned top five ranking for the Rams). It was a battle of the previously unbeatens and the Bucs' longest trip of the season, which they made without a few key players at that. Most major rankings now have the Bucs giving way to Los Angeles as they move to the top of the crop and Tampa Bay sits just below in the number two spot. That is, except for CBS Sports' ranking. They dropped the Bucs all the way down to four. Overreact much?

Now, with surrounding storylines abound, the Buccaneers will march into Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots as they look to reclaim their number one ranking. I have a feeling a guy named ﻿Tom Brady﻿, with the help of his buddy ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, might lead the way on this one.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 2

Last Week: 1

NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Packers, Bills, Ravens

NFC South: Panthers (13), Saints (18), Falcons (25)

Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (23)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 1

NFL Top 5: Rams, Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Bills

NFC South: Panthers (9), Saints (14), Falcons (27)

Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (20)

Rank: 2

Last Week: 1

NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Browns, Raiders, Cardinals

NFC South: Panthers (11), Saints (12) Falcons (28)

Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (22)

Rank: 2

Last Week: 1

NFL Top 5: Rams, Bucs, Cardinals, Bills, Raiders

NFC South: Saints (6) (?), Panthers (14), Falcons (27)

Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Patriots (18)