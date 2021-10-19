2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

Yes, the Buccaneers improved to 5-1. Yes, they captured another primetime victory. No, it still didn't move the needle much when it comes to the weekly power rankings.

Tampa Bay did make a couple minor jumps. CBS Sports now finally has them back in the top five. Why they ever fell out of it, I'll never know. But as long as the Arizona Cardinals stay unbeaten and as long as Josh Allen keeps doing Josh Allen things for the Bills, it seems the pundits are determined to keep them ahead of the Bucs in the mix.

That's ok. The Bucs still own the second-best record in the league. And Arizona has to come down to earth at some point, right?

Tampa Bay, fresh off their mini-bye week, will get set to take on the Chicago Bears at home this weekend. The Bears rank as high as 16 for some outlets. We'll check back in at the halfway point following the game.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Bucs, Cowboys, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (19), Falcons (25)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Bears (23)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 6

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys

NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (18), Falcons (25)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Bears (19)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (15), Falcons (26)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Bears (16)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Packers

NFC South: Saints (13), Panthers (18), Falcons (26)

Week 7 Opponent Ranking: Bears (21)