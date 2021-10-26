2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

The Buccaneers have their best start in franchise history at 6-1, giving them the second-best record in the league this season thanks to the still-unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. It was high time for the experts to get on board and finally going into Week Eight, they did.

Tampa Bay now sits in the top three in most of our major outlet rankings, save for CBS Sports, who still refused to move them from the number four spot. The Bucs trounced the Chicago Bears 38-3 and talked after the game about how their point total should have been in the 50s – which is realistic. If that's what you're going to hold against them, so be it.

But everyone else seems to have gotten on board the Bucs' pirate ship with rankings in the second and third spot. They'll get a tough road test within their division this weekend against the New Orleans Saints that are quietly making their own way up the rankings. A win there would speak volumes that even CBS likely wouldn't be able to ignore.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 2

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Bills, Cowboys, Rams

NFC South: Saints (12), Falcons (20), Panthers (25)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Saints (12)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys

NFC South: Saints (12), Falcons (19), Panthers (21)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Saints (12)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Packers

NFC South: Saints (12), Falcons (25), Panthers (27)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Saints (12)

Rank: 2

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Rams, Cowboys, Packers

NFC South: Saints (12), Falcons (20), Panthers (21)

Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Saints (12)