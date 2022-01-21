Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Divisional Round Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs may be favored but the experts aren’t so sure.

Jan 21, 2022 at 05:55 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

ep

The Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs and while the experts were pretty confident in the Bucs' Wild Card chances last Sunday, the tables have turned this week.

On paper, this looks like it's going to be an extremely good (and stressful) matchup, pinning two high-powered offenses with physical defenses against one another. The Bucs have had a lot of success this season at home, too, going 8-1 in the regular season. It's also a change from last postseason, where the Bucs' only 'home' game was the Super Bowl itself. This will be the second-straight playoff game they'll host and players and coaches are expecting the crowd to be a factor.

If you're coming for the game, don't let them down. Here are what the experts think will happen:

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Rams

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Rams (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Rams (split)

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen and livestream Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
news

Updates: Fournette Avoids Setback, Wirfs & Jensen Game Day Decisions

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round. 
news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.
Advertising