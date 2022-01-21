2021 Divisional Round Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs and while the experts were pretty confident in the Bucs' Wild Card chances last Sunday, the tables have turned this week.

On paper, this looks like it's going to be an extremely good (and stressful) matchup, pinning two high-powered offenses with physical defenses against one another. The Bucs have had a lot of success this season at home, too, going 8-1 in the regular season. It's also a change from last postseason, where the Bucs' only 'home' game was the Super Bowl itself. This will be the second-straight playoff game they'll host and players and coaches are expecting the crowd to be a factor.